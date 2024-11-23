Image Credit: MLB

Batter Up! Tickets for the MLB Speedway Classic Presented by Buildsubmarines.com at Bristol Motor Speedway Go on Sale to the General Public Thursday, Dec. 5th

Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds will play historic MLB game in state of Tennessee at BMS on Aug. 2, 2025

Following a very strong pre-sale period, MLB Speedway Classic presented by BuildSubmarines.com tickets are going faster than the race cars at Bristol Motor Speedway as they become available for the first time to the general public on Thursday, December 5 at 10 a.m. (ET), it was announced this week by officials from Major League Baseball (MLB) and Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS).

Baseball fans will need to act fast if they want to be a part of the historic national regular season game between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds that will be played at iconic Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. (ET) with primetime national television coverage provided by FOX.

The game at The World’s Fastest Half-Mile will be the first American or National League game ever played in the Volunteer state. Tennessee becomes the fifth different state across the United States to host an MLB game for the first time since 2016.

The game is expected to be a one-of-a-kind experience for sports and entertainment enthusiasts and the many die-hard fans of both legendary baseball clubs who live throughout the five-state region surrounding BMS. Bristol Motor Speedway’s position within the Appalachian Highlands was called a “perfect location” for this game by MLB Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., due to the relative proximity of both MLB markets.

General public tickets for the MLB Speedway Classic presented by BuildSubmarines.com are available for purchase by visiting MLB.com/Events/Speedway-Classic. A maximum of 8 tickets are allowed per order and all ticket sales will be conducted online. All tickets will be delivered digitally and available on mobile devices through the MLB Ballpark app and the Ticketmaster app.

All questions regarding ticket purchases should be directed to speedwayclassictickethelp@mlb.com. The ticket help desk is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. ET.

