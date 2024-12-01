Letters from the Beyond: From Mickey Mantle to Aaron Judge – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Mickey Mantle para Aaron Judge

Dear friend Aaron:

I’m happy to write to you. I like you very much. You’re a great friend and a tremendous teammate.

I hope your spirits have recovered by now, after what the Dodgers did to us in the World Series this year. Although it hasn’t been something to get depressed about, or anything like that. It’s just a Chapter of life in the Major Leagues.

Well, I’m writing to you because, at 32 years of age, with nine seasons as a big leaguer and being such a high-performing and deeply liked player, you have to take the place of natural leader of our team.

I think that now, more than ever, we need you as such. That is, you really take charge, help the manager, help all the players, complain when you have to complain, applaud when you have to applaud, make the whole atmosphere around our roster vibrate.

Listen to me: The Yankees have won only one World Series so far this century, the 2009 one against the Phillies.

George Steinbrenner is going crazy, in this More Here that you call the Beyond. You already know that he has been a hardened winner.

And the Yankees too. Just remember that period from 1947 to 1958, when we won eight World Series, five against the Dodgers.

The presumptuous Dodgers have not forgotten that, not even with that panicked flight from coast to coast. That’s why they celebrate victories like this year’s World Series, a true victory, of course, indisputable, forever.

The Dodgers prefer to win one World Series against the Yankees than 10 against other teams. And they win, because in baseball, all teams win and all teams lose.

Of course, there are teams that win more times, like the Yankees, and for that very reason, teams that win less times, like the Dodgers.

I mean, the Yankees of history, not those of this century.

If I write to you and try to encourage you, it’s because the face of today is no longer that of the Bombers, nor is it that of those young men from the Bronx.

But you can help change this situation. You must help. In other words, I trust you. And I think that the entire clubhouse trusts you as well.

I remember what that famous narrator, Marco Antonio (Musiú) De La Cavalerie, used to say: “The World Series without the Yankees winning, it is not a World Series.”

I wish you much success now and always, that the Yankees and you win often, like the Yankees of history…

Hugs,

Mickey.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Mickey Mantle para Aaron Judge

Amigo Aaron:

Me agrada escribirte. Me caes muy bien. Eres gran amigo y tremendo compañero de equipo.

Espero que tus ánimos se hayan recuperado ya, después de lo que nos hicieron los Dodgers en la Serie Mundial de este año. Aunque no ha sido como para deprimirse, ni nada parecido. Ha sido solo un Capítulo de la vida en Grandes Liga.

Pues, te escribo porque, a tus 32 años de edad, con nueve campañas de bigleaguer y siendo un pelotero de tan alto rendimiento y de tan profundas simpatías, tienes que ocupar el sitio de líder natural de nuestro equipo.

Creo que ahora, más que nunca, te necesitamos como tal. Es decir, que realmente tomes el cargo, ayudes al mánager, ayudes a todos los peloteros, reclames cuando haya que reclamar, aplaudas cuando haya que aplaudir, hagas vibrar todo el ambiente alrededor de nuestro roster.

Óyeme: Los Yankees han ganado solo una Serie Mundial en lo que va de este Siglo, la de 2009 a los Phillies.

George Steinbrenner anda enloquecido, en este Más Acá que ustedes llaman Más Allá. Ya sabes que él ha sido un ganador empedernido.

Y los Yankees también. Basta recordar aquel período de 1947 a 1958, cuando ganamos ocho Series Mundiales, cinco a los Dodgers.

Eso no lo han olvidado los presumidos Dodgers, ni siquiera con esa huida despavorida y de costa a costa. Por eso, triunfos como el de la Serie Mundial de este año, triunfo auténtico, desde luego, indiscutible, los celebran eternamente.

Es que los Dodgers prefieren ganarles una Serie Mundial a los Yankees que 10 a otros equipos. Y ganan, porque en el beisbol, todos los equipos ganan y todos los equipos pierden.

Por supuesto, hay equipos que ganan más veces, como los Yankees, y por eso mismo, equipos que ganan menos veces, como los Dodgers.

Digo, los Yankees de la historia, no los de este Siglo.

Si te escribo y trato de animarte, es porque la fisonomía de ahora ya no es la de Bombarderos, ni es la de aquellos muchachones de El Bronx.

Pero tú puedes ayudar a cambiar esta situación. Es que Debes ayudar. Es decir confío en tí. Y creo que todo el clubhouse, igualmente confía en tí.

Recuerdo lo que decía aquel famoso narrador, Marco Antonio (Musiú) De La Cavalerie: “La Serie Mundial sin los Yankees ganadores no es Serie Mundial”.

Te deseo muchos éxitos ahora y siempre, que los Yankees y tú ganen seguido, estilo los Yankees de la historia…

Abrazos,

Mickey.

