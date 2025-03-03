Letters from the Beyond: From Pete Rose to Donald Trump – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Pete Rose para Donald Trump

Mr. President:

I feel very good about your concern, from the White House, for my case.

Because you have to attend to matters that are much more important for the world than this of a poor baseball player execrated by the baseball world.

For example, I think that the case of the man from Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and on the other side, Vladimir Putin; just like the case of Benjamin Netanyahu and the Hamas guerrillas, have to be matters to pay a lot of attention to, to see if we can achieve world peace.

However, you have time to say things like that of “Babe Ruth and Pete Rose have been the two most notable and positive big leaguers in the history of baseball.”

I am a frenzied admirer of Ruth, inventor of home runs outside the stadiums by the dozen.

And you are a baseball fan, because in your pre-university years, you say they wanted to sign you as a power hitter and catcher. But your family advised you to study economics, since they were multimillionaires and the little money they paid in the Major Leagues at that time did not interest them.

Now, as for my case, the commissioner, Rob Manfred, will reply that you are invading his territory, and will oppose my return to the active world of baseball.

My dream has been to reach the Hall of Fame, but in recent times, I have felt further and further away, thanks to Bart Giamatti and those who have followed him as commissioners.

In any case, with your decision, I feel presidentially reinstated in the Glory of Baseball.

I have been deeply moved by your decision, published under headlines such as:

“Trump says he will pardon baseball great Pete Rose”.

You said: “In the next few weeks I will sign the final pardon for Pete Rose, who may have bet on baseball, but only on his team winning. He never bet against himself or in favor of an opposing club. He hit more hits than anyone and won more games than anyone in history.”

Here lies my corpse, Mr. President, ironically, I died in Las Vegas, the gamblers’ paradise, at 83 years of age, less than a year ago, on September 30, 2024.

Thank you, thank you very much, for understanding me and for believing that I deserve to be in what was my life… baseball.

With appreciation and respect for your enormous rank as President, I am here, as it should be, square like a soldier listening to orders, as in time of war…

Pete Rose.

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Pete Rose para Donald Trump

Señor Presidente:

Me siento muy bien por su preocupación, desde La Casa Blanca, por mi caso.

Porque Ud. tiene que atender asuntos mucho más importantes para el mundo, que esto de un pobre pelotero execrado del beisbol.

Por ejemplo, creo que al caso del hombre de Ucrania, Volodymyr Zelensky, y al otro lado, Vladimir Putin; igual que lo de Benjamin Netanyahu y los guerrilleros de Hamas, tienen que ser asuntos para prestarles mucha atención, a ver si logramos la paz del mundo.

Sin embargo, tiene tiempo para decir cosas como esa de que “Babe Ruth y Pete Rose han sido los dos bigleaguers más notables y positivos en la historia del beisbol”.

Soy admirador frenético de Ruth, inventor de los jonrones fuera de los estadios por docenas.

Y Ud. es amante de beisbol, porque en sus años de preuniversitario, dice usted quisieron firmarlo como bateador de poder y catcher. Pero su familia le aconsejó dedicarse a estudiar economía, ya que eran multimillonarios y lo poco que pagaban entonces en Grandes Ligas no les interesaba.

Ahora, en cuanto a mi caso, el comisionado, Rob Manfred, replicará que Ud. está invadiendo sus terrenos, y se opondrá a que me devuelvan al mundo activo del beisbol.

Mi sueño ha sido llegar al Hall de la Fama, pero durante los últimos tiempos, cada vez me he sentido más lejos, gracias a Bart Giamatti y a quienes le han seguido como comisionados.

De todas maneras, con su decisión, me siento presidencialmente reinstalado en la Gloria del Beisbol.

Me ha conmovido profundamente su decisión, publicada bajo titulares como:

“Trump says he will pardon baseball great Pete Rose”.

Ud. dijo: “En las próximas semanas firmaré el perdón definitivo para Pete Rose, quien pudo haber apostado en el beisbol, pero solo a que su equipo ganaba. Nunca apostó contra sí mismo o a favor de un club contrario. Conectó más incogibles que nadie y ganó más juegos que todos en la historia”.

Aquí está mi cadáver, señor Presidente, irónicamente, morí en Las Vegas, el paraíso de los apostadores, a los 83 años de edad, hace menos de un año, el 30 de septiembre de 2024.

Gracias, muchas gracias por comprenderme y por creer que merezco estar dentro lo que fue mi vida… el beisbol.

Con apreciación y respeto por su enorme rango de Presidente, estoy aquí, como debe ser, cuadrado tipo soldado oyendo órdenes en guerra …

Pete Rose.

