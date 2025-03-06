Lady Opposes Rose’s Reinstatement – Dama se Opone a Rehabilitación de Rose

“Putting one letter after another doesn’t mean that one writes well, or that one knows something about what one is trying to scribble”… Oscar Yanes, journalism professor.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: Pete Rose left, for history to honor, 4,256 hits connected. More than anyone in history. And we all know that the most difficult thing in the world of sports is to connect with a hit. Who are the three that follow Rose with the most hits (and Nancy Armour surely ignores them)?

The Answer: Ty Cobb, 4,189; Hank Aaron, 3,771, Stan Musial, 3,630.

-o-o-o-

A lady, who is called Nancy Armour, has dared, in her ignorance and absolute inexperience, to publish in USA Today, as if she were the heavenly voice of baseball experience: “Pete Rose bet on baseball. He doesn’t deserve reinstatement.”

And the inexperienced incompetent also scribbled: “Reinstating Pete Rose would damage the game as much as his gambling did.”

Please do me a favor! What does this lady, who graduated in 1991, five years after Rose retired and two years after he was execrated, know about what it means to harm baseball or to play the way the gentleman in question played?

She never saw him connect a single one of his 4,256 hits, nor did she ever experience the scene of the king of aggression, with his cap down and his hair shaking with emotion, sliding, hands forward, safe!! on third base, aboard the roar of 50 thousand spectators.

What does Nancy Armour know about baseball, or rehabilitation, or Pete Rose, or journalism, or life?! She does show a social media-type desperation for being famous at the expense of subjects she totally ignores.

This lady is required to respect journalism, in front of baseball and in front of Pete Rose.

And she is advised, madam: Do not think you know how to write about what you do not know.

-o-o-o-

“Pete Rose wanted to make, by himself, all the plays that happened on the field”… Sparky Anderson.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, at: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Una Dama se Opone a Rehabilitación de Rose

“Poner una letra tras la otra, no quiere decir que uno escriba bien, ni que se sepa algo de lo que trata de garabatear”… Oscar Yanes, profesor de periodismo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Pete Rose dejó, para que lo honrara la historia, 4,256 incogibes conectados. Más que nadie en la historia. Y todos sabemos que lo más difícil en el mundo del deporte, es conectar de hit. ¿Quiénes son los tres que siguen a Rose con más incogibles (y seguro que Nancy Armour los ignora)?

La Respuesta: Ty Cobb, 4,189; Hank Aaron, 3,771, Stan Musial, 3,630.

-o-o-o-

Una señora, a quien llaman, Nancy Armour, se ha atrevido, dentro de su desconocimiento y absoluta inexperiencia, a publicar en USA Today, como si fuera la voz celestial de la experiencia beisbolera: “Pete Rose bet on baseball. He doesnt`n deserve reinstatement” (Pete Rose apostó en el beisbol. Él no merece que se le reinstale).

Y también garabateó la incapaz inexperta: “Reinstating Pete Rose would damage game as much as his gambling did” (Reintegrar a Pete Rose, perjudicaría al beisbol, tanto como sus apuestas lo perjudicaron).

¡Hágame usted el favor!, ¿qué sabrá esta señora, graduada apenas en 1991, cinco años después de retirado Rose y dos años después de execrado, de lo que significa perjudicar al beisbol ni de jugar como jugaba el caballero en cuestión?

Ella no le vio conectar ni uno de sus 4.256 incogibles, ni vivió jamás la escena del rey de la agresividad, a gorra caída y con el cabello temblando de emoción, deslizándose, manos por delante, ¡¡safe!! en tercera base, a bordo del rugir de 50 mil espectadores.

¡¿Qué va a saber del beisbol, ni de rehabilitaciones, ni de Pete Rose, ni de periodismo, ni de la vida Nancy Armour?! Sí demuestra una desesperación tipo redes sociales, por ser famosa a costillas de temas que ignora totalmente.

Se le exige a esta dama, respeto para con el periodismo, frente al beisbol y frente a Pete Rose.

Y se le aconseja señora: No crea que sabe escribir de lo que no sabe.

-o-o-o–

“Pete Rose quería hacer, él solo, todas las jugadas que se presentaban en el terreno”… Sparky Anderson.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, en: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

