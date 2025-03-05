Seven Presidents Ignored Rose – Siete Presidentes Ignoraron a Rose 

“And then history will identify them as `Steinbrenner the good´ and `Steinbrenner the bad”… JV.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send your full name and the town or city where you are.

Félix Salazar, from Higuerote, asks: “Why has no other president of the United States ordered Pete Rose to be pardon?

Dear friend Lix: Seven presidents; Ronald Reagan, George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barak Obama, Trump himself and Joe Biden, had considered the case of no presidential importance.

Hector Peña, from Los Teques, thinks: “Compared to the case of Rafael Devers, who refuses to leave third base for the Red Sox, José Altuve shows remarkable professionalism. He is one of the best second basemen, he has a hierarchy in Boston, and yet he agreed to move to the outfield for the good of the team… “You’re doing well, kid, you’re doing well!”

David Marcano, from Denver, asks: “Are these exaggerated contracts for players worth millions of dollars bad for baseball? Was Félix Hernández, who is still a candidate for the Hall of Fame, better than Johán Santana, who is no longer a candidate and whom I consider as good as Sandy Koufax?”

Dear friend Davo: Félix and Johán are very good guys and were efficient pitchers, but not worthy of Cooperstown. And you do not do Johán any favors by comparing him to Koufax.

Eiler J. Pérez, from Carora, asks: “Will the change of position be detrimental to Jose Altuve’s candidacy for the Hall of Fame; and will he be evaluated by you, the voters, as a second baseman or as an outfielder?”

Dear friend Lero: Not at all detrimental. Rather, it is positive, because it shows versatility; and he will be evaluated simply as a baseball player.

Oswaldo Álvarez, from Barquisimeto, asks: “What is the origin of the word horse or caballete, as some baseball players are called?”

Dear friend Chaldo: It is a term of affection and admiration, to compare someone with the strength of a horse.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, including a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, at: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

