Brewers sign left-hander José Quintana

Veteran Starter Agrees to One-Year Contract with Mutual Option for 2026

The Milwaukee Brewers have signed left-handed pitcher José Quintana (keen-TAH-nuh) to a one-year contract with a mutual option for 2026. In a corresponding move, left-handed pitcher DL Hall was placed on the 60-day injured list with a left lat strain. The announcement was made by Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Arnold.

Over his 13-year Major League career (2012-24), Quintana, 36, has gone 102-103 with a 3.74 ERA in 359 games (333 starts) between Chicago-AL (2012-17), Chicago-NL (2017-20), Los Angeles-AL (2021), San Francisco (2021), Pittsburgh (2022), St. Louis (2022) and New York-NL (2023-24). His 333 starts since 2012 rank fourth in the Major Leagues, including nine seasons of 30+ starts.

Quintana helped lead the Mets to the National League Championship Series last season as he went 10-10 with a 3.75 ERA in 31 starts while holding opponents to a .237 batting average over 170.1 innings pitched. He was the club’s Opening Day starter.

Born on January 24, 1989 in Arjona, Colombia, Quintana is his country’s all-time leader in nearly every statistical category in the Major Leagues, including games (359), starts (333), wins (102), innings pitched (1969.2) and strikeouts (1,727). He pitched for Colombia in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

Press Release Courtesy of MLB

