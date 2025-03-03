New York Mets announce additional 2025 ballpark promotions, including new Family Sunday experience

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

The Mets will host Family Sundays, along with returning favorite ballpark promotions including Fireworks Nights and Block Parties

The New York Mets announced today the club’s ballpark promotions schedule for 2025 home games at Citi Field. The Mets are adding to the excitement at Citi Field with the introduction of Family Sundays, which will feature a ticket offer for four starting at $50, with pre-game entertainment on Mets Plaza and family-focused activities throughout the ballpark. Additionally, the Mets are adding a kids meal option this season, which will accompany the return of several fan favorite ballpark promotions including Mets Kids Club presented by Dunkin’, $5 Tuesdays, Fireworks Nights and Block Parties.

These new ballpark promotions come on the heels of the previously announced 30-item gate giveaway schedule for the upcoming season, along with 13 theme nights and four additional specialty ticketed package item games, which can all be found by visiting Mets.com/Promotions.

“Creating the ultimate fan experience and helping our fans make memories with family and friends is a consistent focus when it comes to developing our programming at Citi Field,” said Katie Haas, EVP of Ballpark Operations and Experience. “We had great fan feedback on our ballpark promotions last season and our new programing ensures our fans will have a unique experience no matter what day of the week they come to the ballpark.”

Returning fan favorites, alongside new additions, will make Citi Field the place to be all season long. Ballpark promotions include:

Family Sundays: The Mets will introduce Family Sundays in 2025. For all Sunday home day games during the regular season, except holiday weekends (May 25 and July 6), the Mets will offer four tickets starting at $50, with pre-game entertainment on Mets Plaza and family-focused activities throughout the ballpark.

$5 Tuesdays: For all Tuesday home games during the regular season, a value menu featuring food and beverage items priced at $5 each will be made available around the ballpark. The $5 Tuesdays menu items will include 12 oz. Coors Light, 22 oz. Coca-Cola fountain sodas, 20 oz. Smartwater, Nathan’s Famous hot dog (Kosher, gluten-free and veggie hot dogs are available), regular soft pretzel and popcorn box. Offer is subject to availability, valid at select locations, and not available for vending and mobile ordering.

Kids Meal: The Mets will also introduce a kids meal in the 2025 season, for kids 12 and under, which includes a kids-size order of chicken tenders and fries served in a souvenir Mets helmet with a Minute Maid Apple Juice for $9.89. The new kids meal will be available every home game at select concession stands.

Mets Kids Club presented by Dunkin’: The Mets will introduce a free version of the Kids Club in the 2025 season, making it accessible to all young fans. Additionally, prices of paid Kids Club Exclusive Packages have been lowered in 2025. Perks for the paid Kids Club Exclusive Packages include a welcome kit with exclusive Kids Club merch, a fast pass for Mr. and Mrs. Met Dash, and two ticket vouchers redeemable for select games. Following select Sunday games, including April 20, May 11, June 1, July 20, August 3, August 31 and September 21, all Kids Club members ages 12 and under are invited to run the bases postgame (weather permitting) in the Mr. and Mrs. Met Dash. All kids looking to participate in the Mr. and Mrs. Met Dash must be a registered Kids Club member. More information on Mets Kids Club presented by Dunkin’ can be found at Mets.com/KidsClub.

Block Parties: The Mets are inviting fans to kickstart their game day with a Block Party at every Saturday home game. Fans can enjoy pre-game entertainment, including a DJ, games, and appearances from Mr. & Mrs. Met, and the Queens Crew. Additionally, Mookie Wilson will be at most Block Parties, serving some secret family recipes from Legacy Catering, a mobile catering business founded and operated by Wilson and his family.

Fireworks Nights: The Mets will host eight Fireworks Nights every Friday home game from May 23 through August 29 (note: July 4 Fireworks will shift to July 3 due to the holiday day game).

Gates to Citi Field will open 90 minutes prior to first pitch, with the exception of select marquee games where gates will open two hours prior to first pitch. Fans are encouraged to check their digital tickets prior to arriving. Additionally, gates will open two hours prior to first pitch on gate giveaway days for fans who have purchased a season ticket membership or flexible membership. Visit Mets.com/Memberships for more information.

The Mets 2025 ballpark promotions schedule, along with the previously announced the gate giveaway, theme games and specialty ticket package items schedule, can all be found at Mets.com/Promotions. Promotion dates, items and distribution are subject to change and/or cancellation. Tickets are currently on sale – including memberships, flex packages, and individual game tickets – online at Mets.com/Tickets or by calling 718-507-TIXX.

