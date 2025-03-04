Donald Trump and the Pete Rose Case – Lo de Donald Trump y el Caso Pete Rose 

“Singles know more about women than married people… That’s why they’re still single”… Joey Adams.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Tuesday, and tomorrow Wednesday, are Mail Days. If you write to me, please send your full name and the town or city where you are.

Francisco Alfonzo, from Los Mochis, asks: “Will Commissioner Rob Manfred accept President Donald Trump’s order to rehabilitate Pete Rose and thus elevate him to the Hall of Fame? Would they elevate him without putting it to a vote?”

Dear friend Paco: I don’t think President Trump expects any approval from Manfred or anyone else. Now, I do think they should comply with a vote from the Veterans Committee, which is supposed to be favorable, but it is the correct, customary method.

Rigoberto Saldivia, from Mazatlán, asks: “What was the statement that President Trump issued, regarding the pardon for Pete Rose?”

Dear friend Rigo: He said, “Major League Baseball did not have the courage or the decency to elevate the great Pete Rose, also known as ‘Charlie Hustle,’ to the Baseball Hall of Fame. He is now dead, so, thanks to those leaders, he will never experience the thrill of being elevated, even though he was a better ballplayer than most. Shame on him!… Anyway, during the next few weeks I will sign a full pardon for him, who only bet on his team winning. He hit more hits than anyone in the history of baseball and won more games than anyone. Baseball, which is dying everywhere, must raise its fat, lazy finger, and elect Pete Rose to the Hall of Fame, even if it is too late!”

Antonio Leon, from Tenerife, thinks: “The Yankees are more than a player. They have been a team with the magic of turning an average baseball player into an outstanding player, and vice versa, they unmask those who come with the aura of giants without being so.”

Johnny Rodriguez, from Los Colorados, Yaracuy, asks: “Why has the Yankees’ number 8 been retired twice?”

Dear friend Jo: Because it had not been retired for Bill Dickey and Yogi Berra used it. For both of them it was retired on the same afternoon of July 22, 1972.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, including a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, at: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

beisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Lo de Donald Trump y el Caso Pete Rose

“Los solteros saben más de mujeres que los casados… Por eso siguen solteros”… Joey Adams.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los martes, y mañana miércoles, son Días del Correo. Si me escribes, por favor, manda tu nombre completo y el de la población o ciudad donde estás.

Francisco Alfonzo, de Los Mochis, pregunta: “¿Aceptará el comisionado, Rob Manfred, lo dispuesto por el Presidente Donald Trump, acerca de su orden para rehabilitar a Pete Rose y así sea elevado al Hall de la Fama? ¿Lo elevarían sin someterlo a votación?”

Amigo Paco: No creo que el Presidente Trump espere aprobación alguna de Manfred ni de nadie. Ahora, sí creo que deben cumplir con una votación del Comité de Veteranos, lo cual es de suponer que será favorable, pero es el método correcto, acostumbrado.

Rigoberto Saldivia, de Mazatlán, pregunta: “¿Cuál fue la declaración que emitió el Presidente Trump, acerca del perdón para Pete Rose?”

Amigo Rigo: Dijo, “Las Grandes Ligas no tuvieron el coraje ni la decencia de elevar al grande Pete Rose, también conocido como ‘Charlie Hustle’, al Hall de la Fama del Beisbol. Ahora está muerto, por lo que, gracias a esos dirigentes, nunca experimentará la emoción de ser elevado, aún cuando era mejor pelotero que la mayoría. ¡Qué vergüenza!… De todos modos, durante las próximas semanas firmaré un perdón completo para él, quien solo apostaba a que su equipo ganaba. Bateó más hits que todos en la historia del beisbol y ganó más juegos que nadie. ¡El beisbol, que está muriendo por todas partes, debe levantar su gordo y holgazán dedo, y elegir a Pete Rose para el Hall de la Fama, aunque sea demasiado tarde!”

Antonio León, de Tenerife, opina: “Los Yankees son más que un jugador. Han sido un equipo con la magia de convertir a un pelotero promedio en un fuera de serie, y viceversa, desenmascaran a quienes vienen con áurea de gigantes sin serlo”. Johnny Rodríguez, de Los Colorados, Yaracuy, pregunta: “¿Por qué está retirado dos veces el número 8 de los Yankees?”

Amigo Jo: Porque no lo habían retirado por Bill Dickey y lo usó Yogi Berra. Por los dos lo retiraron en la misma tarde del 22 de julio de 1972.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, en: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5