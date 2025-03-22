Drunks Expected to Protest Against Trump – Esperan Protestas de Borrachos Contra Trump

“José Altuve, Beto Avila, Billy Martin, Manny Trillo, Roberto Alomar, and Mariano Duncan have loved being the second-stringer on their teams… However, no woman, as far as I know, tolerates being the second-stringer.”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida, FLORIDA (VIP-WIRE) – President Donald Trump announced that all imported alcoholic beverages will be taxed 200%. This means that a bottle of Johnny Walker Black, which costs $62, will now sell for $186. Therefore, only Major League Baseball players will be allowed to drink Scotch and German beer.

I imagine thousands of drunks protesting through the streets of Washington, surrounding the White House, bottle in hand, shouting:

“Not a drink for Trump, because he’s a bad guy!”… “Not a drink for Trump, because he’s a bad guy!”…

Worse than Prohibition between 1920 and 1933.

“I want Scotch!”… “I want Scotch!”…

-o-o-o-

“Nothing is more uncomfortable in this life than flossing forwards”… La Pimpi.

“My mother-in-law was so ugly, we buried her face down so the worms wouldn’t see her face”… Lady Vaga.

“On television, there’s always a before and after… Before and after the commercials”… J.V.

“Good humor is the only cure for a bad mood”… J.V.

-o-o-o-

Freedom Is What Birds Know Best

They get up whenever they want, fly wherever they think is most fun, without observing aviation or traffic laws; They eat for free anywhere, drink from the first river they find, sleep without paying rent, a condo, or a mortgage, don’t need toilets, watch each March go by without having to pay taxes, and make love anywhere, without caring if they’re seen and without being arrested.”

-o-o-o-

We’re Getting Worse and Worse

Peter Ragclothes is now a Prince of Wales next to any of us. We wear ridiculous ripped jeans, badly buttoned shirts with vents under jackets that cover our buttocks, we get tattoos that dirty and disfigure more skin than we have, we get piercings in our tongues, lips, noses, ears, navels, and wherever God forbids me to say!… We’re disgusting!!

Thank you to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

beisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Protestas de Borrachitos Esperan Contra Trump

“A José Altuve, Beto Avila, Billy Martin, Manny Trillo, Roberto Alomar y Mariano Duncan les ha encantado ser la segunda de sus equipos… En cambio ninguna mujer, que yo sepa, tolera ser la segunda”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida, FLORIDA (VIP-WIRE) – El Presidente, Donald Trump, anunció que a toda bebida alcohólica importada le cargarán un 200% de impuesto. O sea, una botella de Johnny Walker Black, que cuesta 62 dólares, será vendida entonces por $186. Por eso, solamente los peloteros de Grandes Ligas, podrán tomar escocés y cerveza alemana.

Me imagino a millares de borrachitos protestando por las calles de Washington, alrededor de La Casa Blanca y botella en mano, con el grito de:

“¡Para Trump ni un trago, porque se las da de malo!”… “¡Para Trump ni un trago, porque se las da de malo!”…

Peor que aquella la Ley Seca entre 1920 y 1933.

“¡I want scotch!”… “¡I want scotch!”…

-o-o-o-

“Nada más incómodo en esta vida que usar el hilo dental por delante”… La Pimpi.

“Mi suegra era tan fea, que la enterramos boca abajo para que los gusanos no le vieran la cara”… Lady Vaga.

“En la televisión siempre hay un antes y un después… Antes y después de los comerciales”… J.V.

“El buen humor es el único remedio para curar el mal humor”… J.V.

-o-o-o-

Hijo: Tú que estudiaste odontología… pélame estos tres dientes de ajo…

-o-o-o-

Libertad Es Lo De Las Aves

Se levantan a la hora que les viene en gana, vuelan a donde les parece más divertido, sin observar leyes de aviación ni de tránsito; comen gratis en cualquier sitio, toman agua en el primer río que encuentran, duermen sin pagar alquiler, ni condominio, ni hipoteca, no necesitan sanitarios, ven pasar cada mes de marzo sin tener que pagar impuestos y hacen el amor en cualquier parte, sin importarles si los ven y sin que se los lleven presos”.

-o-o-o-

Cada Vez Somos Peores

Ya Pedro Harapos es un Príncipe de Gales al lado de cualquiera de nosotros. Usamos ridículos pantalones rotos, camisas mal abotonadas con salidas por debajo de los sacos que tapan las nalgas, nos hacemos tatuajes que ensucian y afean más piel de la que tenemos, nos colgamos piercings en la lengua, los labios, la nariz, las orejas, el ombligo ¡y donde Dios me salve el lugar!… ¡¡Damos asco!!

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5