Letters from Beyond: From Casey Stengel to Ron Washington – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Casey Stengel para Ron Washington

Dear friend Ronald, better known as Ron:

I congratulate you, very much, for having the nerve to ban cell phone use by your players, both in the clubhouse, the dugout, and on the field.

Also, my congratulations for being the only Black manager in the 30 Major League teams. Dave Roberts of the Dodgers is of mixed race, the son of a Black father and a Japanese mother.

You know that for 25 years, I managed the Dodgers, Braves, Yankees, and Mets. But between 1905 and 1942, when discipline and the beauty of the show, with absolute respect for the public eye, were the pride of managers, coaches, and players.

Yes, the players were proud of their good, clean, and elegant appearance.

Now, the players are destroying all that, scaring away the public to the point that ESPN will no longer broadcast Major League Baseball, so starting in 2026, it won’t pay the billion dollars it has paid annually for the rights for a long time.

From this More Here that you call The Beyond, I’ve seen three big leaguers, some of the most bearded and long-haired, with cell phones in the back pockets of their uniforms. They can even injure their buttocks if they slide.

But the fact is that cell phones are a more dangerous epidemic than the coronavirus. I’ve also seen children and teenagers in meetings that last hours, in which they don’t even understand what others are talking about because they are immersed in reading, writing, speaking, and listening through their cell phones.

That little device, which was and should be an important and valuable advance in communications, has become an enemy of society.

I hope your fines, between $50,000 and $100,000, drain the players’ bank accounts to the point of pain. And I hope the Angels don’t fire you for trying to make baseball worthy of being appreciated like it once was.

In Buenos Aires, Argentina, a 17-year-old boy was struck and killed by a car as he crossed a corner without checking the light because he was focused on his cell phone.

All of us, from this side of the globe, wish you to continue being as admirable and as much of a defender of the best life in baseball as you have been until now.

And we hope the other managers follow your good path.

Big hug, dear friend Ron…

Casey.

beisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Casey Stengel para Ron Washington

Amigo Ronald, más conocido como Ron:

Te felicito, muy emocionado, por tenerlas tan cuadradas, como para echarle valor a la prohibición del uso de celulares por tus peloteros, tanto en el club house, como en el dugout y en el terreno.

También mis felicitaciones por ser el único mánager negro en los 30 equipos de Grandes Ligas. Dave Roberts, de los Dodgers, es mestizo, hijo de negro y japonesa.

Ya sabes que, durante 25 años, fui mánager de Dodgers, Bravos, Yankees y Mets. Pero entre 1905 y 1942, cuando la disciplina y la belleza del espectáculo, con absoluto respeto a la vista del público, eran orgullo de mánagers, coach y jugadores.

Sí, los jugadores estaban orgullosos de su buena, limpia y elegante presencia.

Ahora, los peloteros destrozan todo eso, ahuyentando al público hasta el extremo de que ESPN ya no transmitirá Grandes Ligas, por lo que desde 2026 no pagará los mil millones de dólares que ha pagado anualmente por los derechos, durante mucho tiempo.

Desde este Más Acá que ustedes llaman Más Allá, he visto a tres bigleaguers, de los más embarbados y melenudos, con celulares en los bolsillos traseros del uniforme. Hasta pueden causarse heridas en las nalgas, si se lanzan en slide.

Pero es que el celular es una epidemia más peligrosa que el coronavirus. También he visto desde aquí a niños y adolescentes en reuniones de horas, en las cuales ni se enteran de lo que hablan los demás, porque ellos están sumergidos hasta la banda más alta, en leer, escribir, hablar y oír a través del celular.

Ese aparatito, que fue y debe ser, un importante y valioso avance en las comunicaciones, se ha convertido en un enemigo de la sociedad.

Ojalá que tus multas, entre los 500 y los 100 mil dólares, les jurunguen hasta el dolor las cuentas bancarias a los peloteros. Y ojalá que los Angelinos no te boten, por tratar de hacer el beisbol, digno de ser apreciado como antes.

En Buenos Aires, un joven de 17 años, murió atropellado por un automóvil, cuando cruzaba una esquina sin ver el semáforo, porque estaba concentrado en su celular.

Todos, desde este Más Acá, te deseamos que sigas siendo tan admirable y tan defensor de la mejor vida del beisbol, como hasta ahora lo has sido

Y esperamos que los demás mánagers sigan tu buena ruta.

Un abrazo, amigo Ron…

Casey.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5