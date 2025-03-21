2025 Opening Day pitching matchups announced

Under the theme “Baseball Eve,” MLB Network will air a bevy of studio shows on Wednesday, March 26th, the day before Opening Day. MLB Central, MLB Now presented by Blue Buffalo, Intentional Talk and MLB Tonight will blanket the coverage, followed by a special MLB Tonight predictions special at 7 p.m. ET. To set the scene for the season and as announced last week, preview episodes of both MLB Network Podcast presented by New Balance and Off Base Podcast will debut on “Baseball Eve” at 1:00 and 1:30 p.m. ET. Opening Day will also feature MLB Network’s first regular season game of 2025, featuring the Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks at 10:00 p.m. ET. MLB Tonight and for the first time on Opening Day, Big Inning, will lead up to the Cubs and Diamondbacks. The first MLB Network Showcase game of 2025 will feature the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the Atlanta Braves at 8:30 p.m. (ET)/5:30 p.m. (PT) on Wednesday, April 2nd.

