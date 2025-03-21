Alexis Díaz, reigning 2023 NL LatinoMVP Closer of the Year and 2024 Finalist: ‘Winning the award has a lot of value and meaning for us’

Alexis Díaz loved his commemorative t-shirt awarded to players on the 35th annual LatinoMVP ballot - Image Credit: Latino Sports

PHOENIX, AZ — There are some players that no matter what time, what day and what situation they are in they always take time to try and accommodate our request for a few minutes to interview. Alexis Díaz, just like his brother Edwin is one of those players. I was able to see Alexis as he was walking out to do his morning stretching and workout. I had met Alexis several times in the past, so when I called his name as he passed me by, he turned and when he saw me, we hugged, and I told him why I was there.

I explained that I came to interview him and Ely De La Cruz (both LatinoMVP winners and awarded last year season for their 2023 season). We agreed that I would interview him after his workout.

The following is our interview with Alexis

LS – First of all, how are you?

AD – I’m fine, Thank God. I am physically well and everything good, thanks to God.

LS – You look good. So, what do you do during most of the off season?

AD – I’m with my family, I like to be with my animals, my horses, my roosters, that’s how I spend most of my time.

LS – So you spend most of your time back in Puerto Rico?

AD – Yes, I always go back to Puerto Rico when the season ends.

LS – So you are like Bad Bunny who says he goes all over the world, but he always returns to live in his homeland.

AD – Yes, I love it. I love the climate, the people, the people who saw me grow, those the supported me I like to spend time with people who always showed support and the Puerto Rico fans who always showed fondness.

LS – So I’m here because once again you appear on the ballot for the best relief/closer in the national league for the prestigious LatinoMVP. You won it last year, and again you appear on this 35th anniversary ballot. What can you say about that?

AD – Well, I feel happy that they see the work that I am doing, the efforts one makes every day. Happy and come back this season and give it all to continue to make it onto that ballot.

LS – What if you win it again?

AD – (He laughs) The truth is that would be wild!

LS – We don’t know the results as voting is still taking place. So, what do you think about these awards that are exclusively for Latino baseball players?

AD – The truth is that is very good for Latino baseball players that bust it out throughout the season and to win that award, that has a lot of value and meaning for us.

LS – You have been nominated several times, and simply to be nominated, for an award that is considered by some as the Latin Grammy of Baseball, does that motivate you.

AD – Of course. It motivates to try and get awards so when one retires one can look at the walls in your home and see the awards and recognition one has received. That will fill us with pride as we look back at those times.

LS – As always thank you for your time and we have a gift for you, a commemorative t-shirt that is for all the players who made the ballot.

