The Electrifying Elly De La Cruz on LatinoMVP: ‘This award motivates all of us Latino players to continue to work hard in our game’

PHOENIX, AZ — Elly De La Cruz is a quiet 23-year-old competitor who lets his game do the talking—with his bat, glove, arm, and electrifying speed. Tracking him down wasn’t easy; he’s naturally reserved and spends most of his downtime working out. Connecting with him requires a strategic approach—giving him space while staying persistent.

I spent the entire morning observing his intense workout and finally caught up with him in the afternoon as he made his way into the clubhouse to prepare for the game, an area off-limits to reporters one hour before the game. Growing up in the South Bronx taught me how to navigate challenges to achieve a goal, and this brief interview is a testament to that patience and determination.

Interview with Elly Antonio De La Cruz shortstop for the Cincinnati Reds

LS – Elly, what are your thoughts on learning that once again you are on the prestigious LatinoMVP ballot for your 2024 season, this time in the category of NL LatinoMVP.

EDLC – Much appreciated, sincerely, much appreciated because they are taking us into account with these Latino awards and really that is something that is legendary for us Latino players.

LS – Elly, what went through your mind when you received your 2023 NL LatinoMVP Rookie of the year award last year in front of your fans and family in your home stadium in Cincinnati?

EDLC – The same, I appreciated receiving an award for the work that I had been doing.

LS – And what do you think that there is an award exclusively for the Latino players?

EDLC – Just like I had said last year, that is something that we Latino players appreciate because we Latino players are considered and that keeps us all united.

LS – What else can you tell me about these awards.

EDLC – These awards motivate us. This award motivates all of us Latino players to continue to work hard in our game.

