Letters from the Beyond: From Lou Gehrig to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Lou Gehrig para Vladimir Guerrero hijo

The actor Robert De Niro said: “One day, at a funeral, I saw a coffin with a sign that read: ‘No one here takes anything. Be humble, be grateful, and live your life to the fullest.’ I thought about how many times we live as if we were going to be here forever, accumulating grudges, worries, money… and in the end, it’s all left behind. Life isn’t what you own, but what you share, what you love, what you leave behind for others. So live it well, because no one takes anything.”

-o-o-o-

My dear Vladi:

I’m writing to you because you’re a first baseman for the Blue Jays, and I was a first baseman for the Yankees for 17 seasons, 1923-1939, that is, next to Babe Ruth; he batted third, and I batted fourth.

I earned $421,400 throughout my career; the highest salary in a single season, in 1940, was $39,000. That’s less than a thousandth of what you’re demanding from your team, shouting that you’ll go somewhere else, without taking into account that you’ve played your six years as a big leaguer in Toronto and earned $70,800,000, plus $28,500,000 that they’ll pay you this year. Not to mention that Major League Baseball paid your father another $128,541,455 during his 16 years in the Major Leagues and on his way to the Hall of Fame.

You’ve even dared to give your team a rude deadline, February 17th, to fulfill your wishes.

The whole scandal, fueled by your ridiculous arrogance, is because the Blue Jays are offering you $450 million for 10 seasons and you want $500.

If you add up what you’ve earned, what you’re going to earn, and what they’re offering you, it would be $549.3 million.

Spending a million annually—that is, squandering a lot of money—you’d need more than 500 years to burn through your fortune. And I haven’t added the interest you’d be paid on so many millions, nor what you receive from cards, souvenirs, autographs, advertisements, and other trinkets.

Those who will use those millions will be your heirs, who, having so much money, I fear will decide they don’t need to study or work, and thus you would leave humanity in danger from a gang of dangerous individuals.

Hey, Vlady! My final numbers: .340 batting average, 493 home runs, and 1,995 RBIs. Yours, so far: .288, 163, 509.

As for my income, I’ve always felt very wealthy, ever since I joined the Yankees. And I’ve been very happy. But you sound so unhappy…

Despite everything, I wish you the best of the best…

Lou.

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Lou Gehrig para Vladimir Guerrero hijo

Dijo el actor Robert De Niro: “Un día, en un funeral, vi un ataúd con un letrero que decía: ‘Aquí nadie se lleva nada. Sé humilde, sé agradecido y vive tu vida al máximo’. Pensé en cuántas veces vivimos como si fuéramos a estar aquí para siempre, acumulando rencores, preocupaciones, dinero… y al final, todo queda atrás. La vida no es lo que posees, sino lo que compartes, lo que amas, lo que dejas en los demás. Así que vívela bien, porque nadie se lleva nada.”

-o-o-o-

Mi estimado Vladi:

Te escribo, porque eres primera base de los Blue Jays y yo lo fui de los Yankees durante 17 temporadas, 1923-1939, o sea al lado de Babe Ruth, él, tercer bate, y yo cuarto.

Cobré en toda mi carera 421mil 400 dólares, el mayor sueldo en una temporada, la de 1940, fueron $39 mil. Es decir menos de la milésima parte de lo que tú le exiges a tu equipo, vociferando que te irás a otra parte, sin tomar en cuenta que en Toronto has jugado tus seis años de bigleaguer y has cobrado $70 millones 800 mil dólares, más $28 millones 500 mil que te pagarán este año. Sin tomar en cuenta que Major League Baseball pagó a tu padre otros 128 millones 541 mil 455 dólares durante sus 16 años en Grandes Ligas y camino al Hall de la Fama.

Te has atrevido hasta a dar un grosero plazo a tu equipo, 17 de febrero, para que satisfagan tus deseos.

Todo el escándalo, protagonizado por tu ridícula arrogancia, es porque los Blue Jays te ofrecen $450 millones por 10 temporadas y tú quieres 500.

Si sumas lo que has cobrado, lo que vas a cobrar y lo que te ofrecen, serían 549 millones 300 mil dólares.

Gastando un millón anualmente, es decir, dilapidando mucho dinero, necesitarías, más de 500 años para gastar tu fortuna. Y no he agregado los intereses que te pagarían por tantos millones, ni lo que recibes por barajitas, souvenirs, autógrafos, anuncios y otras chucherías.

Los que van a usar esos millones serán tus herederos, quienes, dueños de tanta plata, temo decidirán que no necesitan estudiar, ni trabajar, y así dejarías a la humanidad el peligro de una pandilla de peligrosos individuos.

¡Ey, Vlady!, mis numeritos finales: .340 promedio al bate, 493 jonrones y mil 995 impulsadas. Los tuyos: .288, 163, 509.

En cuanto a mis ingresos, siempre me sentí muy adinerado, desde que llegué a los Yankees. Y fui muy feliz. Tu suenas tan infeliz…

A pesar de todo, te deseo lo mejor de lo mejor…

Lou.

