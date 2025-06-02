Letters from Beyond: From Pete Rose to Rob Manfred – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Pete R0se para Rob Manfred

Mr. Commissioner:

I’ve had the very bad luck of being besieged by a plague of commissioners, consisting of Bart Giamatti, Fay Vincent, Bud Selig, and you.

I remain execrated by baseball, even after my death, because I always bet on my team to win.

Hypocrites!!

Why, then, have you allowed Triple-A teams in the heart of Las Vegas, a gambler’s paradise?

Why are you celebrating, so jubilantly, like 15-year-old girls at a party, that the Athletics will move to Las Vegas in 2028, whose stadium is being built on land where a famous casino once stood?

Do you not know (and it’s possible, because you’re quite ignorant) that in the entire Las Vegas area and surrounding areas, everything is gambling and prostitution?

Are you unaware that the new Athletics stadium will be filled with gamblers, who will even bet on whether or not the pitcher will have the urge to urinate?

Are you unaware that multi-million dollars are bet daily on Major League games today over the Internet, and that dozens of organizations operate to handle those bets?

Are you unaware that in the United States, millions of dollars are bet every day at racetracks, because no one goes to those places just to see the beauty of the horses and mares running, or to see that the jockeys have the bodies of children and the faces of old people?

Are you unaware that the lotteries receive untold sums of dollars from idiots who think they can earn them so they don’t have to work anymore?

But it wasn’t just to ask you those silly questions that I wrote to you from this More Here that you call the Beyond.

This letter has another mission.

And that is to bet you, Mr. Commissioner, all the money you want!, that you will reach the end of your term, in 2028, without removing me from this sad world of the execrated.

As you can imagine, I care very little now, because that Pyrrhic reinstatement would bring me nothing. But I know it does mean a lot to my heirs, who are all baseball fans.

And to touch you deeply, here’s the message: Baseball fans will remember me very differently than they will remember you, who are so incapable and ignorant.

I understand I haven’t respected you much. But it hasn’t been a pleasure to write to you, even though it was my duty to do so…

Pete.

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Pete R0se para Rob Manfred

Señor comisionado:

He tenido la muy mala suerte de que me cayera encima una plaga de comisionados, compuesta por Bart Giamatti, Fay Vincent, Bud Selig y usted.

Permanezco execrado del beisbol, ¡hasta después de muerto como estoy, porque aposté siempre a que mi equipo ganaba.

¡¡Hipócritas!!

¿Por qué, entonces, han permitido equipos Triple A en el corazón de Las Vegas, el paraíso de los apostadores?

¿Por qué celebran, tan alborozados, como niñas en fiesta de 15 años, que los Atléticos se mudarán a Las Vegas en 2028, cuyo estadio lo construyen en terrenos donde hubo un famoso casino?

¿Ignora usted (y es posible, porque es bien ignorante), que en la total área de Las Vegas y alrededores, todo es apuestas y prostitución?

¿Ignora usted, que ese nuevo estadio de los Atléticos se llenará de apostadores, quienes apostarán hasta a que al pitcher le darán o no, ganas de orinar?

¿Ignora usted, que en los juegos de Grandes Ligas se apuestan hoy día multi millones de dólares diarios a través de la Internet; y que funcionan docenas de organizaciones para manejar esas apuestas?.

¿Ignora usted ,que en Estados Unidos se apuestan millones de dólares todos los días en los hipódromos, porque nadie asiste a esos antros, solo para ver la belleza de los caballos y las yeguas corriendo, ni para ver que los jinetes tienen cuerpos de niños y caras de viejos?

¿Ignora usted, que las loterías reciben sumas incontables de dólares de los pendejos que creen poder ganárselos para no trabajar más?

Pero no fue, nada más, para hacerle esas tontas preguntas, que le he escrito desde este Más Acá que ustedes llaman Más Allá.

Esta misiva lleva otra misión.

Y es la de apostarle, señor comisionado, ¡todo el dinero que quiera!, a que llegará al final de su mandato, en 2028, sin sacarme de este triste mundo de los execrados.

Como puede suponer, ya me importa muy poco, porque nada me aportaría, esa pírrica rehabilitación. Pero sé que sí significa mucho para mis herederos, que son todos los fanáticos del beisbol.

Y para llegarle hasta las entrañas, va esto: La afición al beisbol me recordará de manera muy diferente a como lo recordarán a usted, que es tan incapaz e ignorante.

Comprendo que no lo he respetado mucho. Pero es que no ha sido ningún placer escribirle, aún cuando sí era mi deber hacerlo…

Pete.

