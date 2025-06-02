Carroll’s Column: One-Third of 2025 MLB Regular Season Completed

Image Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

NEW YORK, NY — The Major League Baseball regular season could be over before you know it. Just last week, it seemed as if MLB was opening their 2025 campaign and now, we are one-third of the way finished with the All-Star break quickly approaching…

The arrival of June means that one-third of the baseball season is completed. While that calendar milestone does not get the same attention in baseball circles as the ASG break does, it is a time when the contenders separate themselves from the pretenders.

It is also a suitable time to see where the Mets stand. As expected, they are neck-and-neck with their neighbors down the New Jersey Turnpike, the Philadelphia Phillies in the battle for National League East supremacy.

Mets fans must feel grateful. They went into the season knowing they would be without last year’s ace, Sean Manaea, and David Stearns’ big free agent pitching signing, Frankie Montas, as both are rehabilitating injuries. Despite their absence, their patched-together starting rotation has held up well, even with journeyman Griffin Canning starting to regress to career form after a strong start.

Clay Holmes appears to have made the jump from the bullpen to being a starter. Tylor Megill, while shaky at times, always gives the Mets a solid chance of winning. The bullpen, led by Edwin Diaz and Reed Garrett, has performed splendidly.

It is amazing the Mets have won way more games than they have lost considering their offensive struggles, especially with men in scoring position. Juan Soto has looked like a shell of himself, as his batting average fell to an embarrassing .225 after he went 0 for 9 in last week’s series with the Chicago White Sox. After a solid start, Pete Alonso has gone back to his old habit of chasing low and outside pitches.

The same can be said for Mark Vientos and Francisco Alvarez. If these guys can get out of their funk, then the Mets should be a shoo-in for a playoff berth.

If there has been one player who has delivered far more than most Mets fans had a right to expect, it is third baseman Brett Baty. Yes, he got off to a slow start which mirrored his 2024 season when he was demoted to their Syracuse farm team. And he did have a brief stay in Syracuse earlier this season, but he was quickly recalled. Baty has been the Mets’ most dependable hitter since returning from the minors.

During spring training, Baty received a Chevy Tahoe from Soto as compensation for his willingness to give him his No. 22 uniform.

Baty told me he was aware he would have to pay federal taxes on the fair market value of the car which is $82,000. He was happy to learn, however he would not have to pay any state income tax because Soto gave him the SUV when they were in Florida as opposed to New York. He is a Texas resident. Neither Florida nor Texas has a state income tax.

USTA CEO Lewis Sherr to become President of Business Operations for the Mets

Starting in July, current USTA CEO Lewis Sherr will be moving across Roosevelt Avenue, as he will become the President of Business Operations for the Mets. Sherr was the point person on the recently announced $800 million renovation of Arthur Ashe Stadium, a fact which had to have impressed Mets owner Steve Cohen who is hoping, along with partner Hard Rock Casino, to land a casino and entertainment center in what is now the parking lot of Citi Field. He knows Sherr has a Rolodex of political leaders who take his calls without hesitation.

Islanders name Mathieu Darche new GM

The New York Islanders named a new general manager as they hired former NHL player Mathieu Darche to replace Lou Lamoriello who was fired last month after the Islanders failed to qualify for the NHL playoffs.

Darche’s first order of business was to re-sign pending free agent forward Kyle Palmieri.

New Reads: “Miracle Gold” by Ken Morrow and Allan Kreda + “Ice Breakers: A Kids’ Guide to Hockey and the Greatest Players Who Changed the Game by Tom and Jerry Caraccioli

Islanders fans who want to relive better times should pick up a copy of Ken Morrow’s autobiography, “Miracle Gold” (Triumph Books), which was co-written by Associated Press hockey scribe Allan Kreda. Morrow recounts being a member of the “Miracle on Ice” US Olympic Hockey team which won the gold medal at the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York.

Morrow certainly had a blessed career because he then joined the Islanders as they were beginning their dynasty run of four consecutive Stanley Cups. Morrow recalls that golden era, and he is assisted with oral testimony from teammates Denis Potvin and Bob Nystrom.

If you are looking for an excellent hockey primer then look no further than a new book by a pair of brothers who are former television sports executives, Tom Caraccioli and Jerry Caraccioli. It is titled “Ice Breakers” (Quarto Books).

The full title of the book is “Ice Breakers: A Kids’ Guide to Hockey and the Greatest Players Who Changed the Game.” Interestingly, it is not written in juvenile language. “We wrote this book for kids of all ages in mind,” said Jerry with a laugh during our phone conversation. As Nat ‘King” Cole sang in the “The Christmas Song,” “For kids from one to ninety-two.”

More on “Ice Breakers”

“Ice Breakers” is a compact history of the National Hockey League as it discusses the best players at each position, as well as the histories of many of the teams, especially the league’s first franchises, who to this day are still referred to as “The Original Six.”

Fans of the 1977 Paul Newman classic movie about minor league hockey, “Slap Shot,” will remember Paul Newman’s Reggie Dunlop character speaking fondly of Hector “Toe” Blake. The Caraccioli brothers devote a half-page to why Blake merited inclusion in the film script.

The hardest decisions the Caracciolis had to make was deciding who to include and who got omitted from their terrific hockey mini encyclopedia. The Winnipeg Jets’ goaltender Connor Helleybuyck is included, but Rangers legend Henrik Lundqvist is omitted. Gordie Howe gets a full page while Bobby Hull only nets a quarter of one. Similarly, recently fired Ranges head coach Peter Laviolette gets a full page in the book while Mike Keenan fails to make the cut. “Peter Laviolette is one of the winningest American-born NHL coaches,” Jerry told me.

While the majority of those profiled here played in the NHL, the Caracciolis give props to the magnificent goalie from the USSR era, Vladislav Tretiak, as well as to great female players as Cami Granato, Angela Ruggiero, and Alex Carpenter.

TruGolf Links at International Franchise Expo at the Javits Centers

The popularity of golf simulators led Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy to form an indoor team golf competition called TGL which has gotten surprisingly good ratings on ESPN. A Utah-based company, TruGolf Links, was at last week’s International Franchise Expo held at Javits Center. A TruGolf representative told me their software replicates over 40,000 golf courses worldwide.

While Augusta National and Pebble Beach are the courses in highest demand, realistic Queens golfers can use the TruGolf Links simulator to play Clearview, Kissena, and Douglaston.

Updates from Charley’s, Nathan’s, Denny’s, and Checkers at International Franchise Expo

As per custom, casual dining restaurants like Charley’s, Nathan’s, Denny’s, and Checkers had booths at the International Franchise Expo. All their representatives admitted it would be unlikely any of their establishments would open in Queens because of high rents. The only chain in that category which seems unconcerned about that issue is Chipotle, which opened stores in Sunnyside and Fresh Meadows in 2025.

Bank of America starts Golf Program with Special Offers for those of the age of 6-18

Speaking before on golf, it is an expensive sport to play, especially for minors.

Bank of America has started a program called Gold with Us which has teamed with several golf courses around the country to allow those between the ages of six and eighteen to play a round for $5 or less.

Remembering and Paying Tribute to Rick Derringer

Rock fans were saddened to learn of the passing of guitarist extraordinaire Rick Derringer (real name; Richard Zehringer) last week at age 77. Derringer was best known for his catchy 1973 hit, “Rock & Roll, Hoochie Koo,” as well as his1960s work with the McCoys who had hits with “Come On, Let’s Go,” “Fever,” and that oldies radio station staple, “Hang On Sloopy.”

Derringer also worked with World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1980s. Hulk Hogan has used Derringer’s “Real American” as his theme song for 40 years.

