Anson and Chadwick, History of Baseball – Anson y Chadwick, Historia del Beisbol

Yes, I do believe sex education should be offered in schools. The problem is how, when, where, and with whom to do the homework… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Tuesday, and tomorrow, Wednesday, are Mail Days. If you write to me, don’t forget to send your full name and the town or city you’re writing from. Thank you.

Álvaro Reyes M. from Querétaro asks: “Did any other figure contribute more to the progress of baseball than Adrian (Cap) Anson, who created spring training, the celebration of outs around the infield, the hit and run, and for getting first and third basemen to play off the bases?”

Dear friend Al: It’s not about who contributed the most, but about who, collectively, transformed baseball for the better, only for Commissioner Rob Manfred and his partners, ESPN and Fox, to destroy it.

There were several who brought notable improvements to the game and the spectacle, improvements that continue to these days. One of the most active was journalist Henry Chadwick, who is credited with some of the most notable and useful transformations to the Rules.

Marco A. Bandrés F. of Stafford, England, opines: “I think it’s time to end the experiment with José Altuve in left field. He doesn’t look good playing that position. If they have a better second baseman than him, they should talk. There are many teams that would gladly welcome that great player. He doesn’t say anything about his situation because he’s very disciplined, unlike the whiny, rebellious Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers, who caused a huge problem when Alex Bregman, far superior to him as a player and as a person, was brought into the lineup.”

Héctor Marcano of Adelaide, Australia, opines: “I just ate a delicious hamburger, which was as good as your column about hard-to-break records. What a delightful read!”

By the way, I’ve always believed that John Wetteland’s record of four saves in the 1996 World Series is very difficult to tie and impossible to break under current rules.

Dear friend Jeity: You’re right. Thank you very much and enjoy your meal.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, online, by accessing it with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Anson y Chadwick Historia del Beisbol

Sí creo que debe darse educación sexual en los colegios. El problema es cómo, cuándo, dónde y con quién hacer la tarea… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los martes, y mañana miércoles, son Días del Correo. Si me escribes, no olvides enviar tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde lo haces. Gracias.

Álvaro Reyes M. de Querétaro, pregunta: “¿Algún otro personaje aportó más progreso al beisbol que Adrian (Cap) Anson, quien creó los entrenamientos primaverales (spring training), la celebración de los outs alrededor del infield, el bateo y corrido (hit and run) y que los primeras bases y terceras bases jugaran fuera de las almohadillas?”

Amigo Al: No se trata de quién aportó más, sino de quiénes, en conjunto, transformaron el beisbol para bien, para que ahora, el comisionado Rob Manfred, y sus socios ESPN y Fox, lo destrocen.

Hubo varios que brindaron mejoras notables al juego y al espectáculo, mejoras que siguen en funcionamiento. Uno de los más activos fue el periodista Henry Chadwick, a quien se deben las más notables y útiles transformaciones de las Reglas.

Marco A. Bandrés F. de Stafford, Inglaterra, opina: “Creo que ya está bueno de experimentar con José Altuve en el jardín izquierdo. No se ve bien jugando en esa posición. Si tienen un segunda base mejor que él, que conversen. Hay muchos equipos que recibirían con gusto a ese gran pelotero. Él nada dice de su situación, porque es muy disciplinado, no como el llorón rebelde, tercera base de los Medias Rojas, Rafael Devers, quien armó tremendo problema cuando llevaron al line-up a Alex Bregman, muy superior a él, como pelotero y como persona.

Héctor Marcano, de Adelaide, Australia, opina: “Acabo de comerme una deliciosa hamburguesa, que estaba tan buena, como tu columna sobre los récords difíciles de romper. ¡Qué lectura tan deliciosa!

Por cierto, siempre he creído que el récord de cuatro juegos salvados por John Wetteland en la Serie Mundial de 1996, es muy difícil de empatar e imposible de romper bajo las actuales reglas”

Amigo Jeity: Estás en lo cierto. Muchas gracias y buen provecho.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si accedes con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5