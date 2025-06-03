Latino Sports Inspires Students at Middle School College and Career Day

Both boys and girls loved looking through and picking a vintage baseball and basketball card to keep. (Photo Latino Sports)

Today, Latino Sports had the incredible opportunity to participate in a middle school College and Career Day, sharing our passion for sports and community with the next generation. The event took place at The Armory Foundation in Washington Heights and provided a platform to engage with curious and enthusiastic students, introducing them to what Latino Sports does and possibly opening career paths within the sports industry.

Hector Beauchamp, the Social Media Manager/Digital Content Creator for Latino Sports and Latino Sports President and founder, Julio Pabón highlighted the interplay between many of the IS 528 students and sports by allowing every student who visited the Latino Sports table to pick a keep a vintage baseball, or basketball card from the 1990’s. Both Hector and Julio explained that though they might not recognize any of the players, each card had a value because of their vintage dates, almost mint condition and also instructed them how to research the value of the card on the internet.

Through interactive discussions and stories, the team at Latino Sports aimed to inspire students to dream big and explore the countless possibilities that await them in their future careers. As advocates for empowering youth, we were thrilled to be part of this meaningful day and to see the bright potential in every student we met. We also gave every student a Latino Sports sticker for them to remember and for them to visit our site.

Congratulations to Joel Rodríguez, Community School Director – MS. 528 and also content creator for Latino Sports social media platforms for organizing this important event for the students. We look forward to continuing to support and motivate young minds in our community, building a legacy of passion and opportunity for years to come.