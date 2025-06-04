Luis Arráez’s Notable Numbers – Números Notables los de Luis Arráez

President Donald Trump could end poverty with just one signature to eliminate tax collection… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send your full name and the city or town where you are.

Arminda Pizzagali, from Phoenix, asks: “What’s the situation with my favorite player, Corbin Burnes, who I’ve been told won’t be able to pitch again this year?”

Dear friend Armi: It’s possible, because Tommy John surgery on his right elbow seems necessary. Yesterday he was undergoing an MRI to determine whether or not the surgery is necessary.

Burnes, 30, is very important in the Diamondbacks’ rotation. Last December, they signed him for $210 million for six seasons.

Oswaldo Álvares, from Barquisimeto, asks: “Is it true that Billy Martin liked César Tovar’s aggressiveness and joy while playing baseball?”

Dear friend Chaldo: He managed him in Minnesota and Texas. In an interview I conducted with Billy in 1975, he told me:

“If I could manage a lineup with nine players who played like César, I’d qualify for the postseason every year.”

Algimiro Bermúdez, from Caracas, asks: “To what do you attribute the decline in Luis Arráez’s batting average?”

Dear friend Miro: What decline? The Yaracuy native came into yesterday’s game in San Diego with the Giants, batting .288. Is that bad? He’s finished over .300 in five of his six seasons, including .354 in 2023, and his lifetime average is .320.

A hitter who hits .288 is excellent, and if his overall average is .320, I think you should take your hat off.

Luis Díaz, from Camagüey, asks: “When was a baseball game first televised?”

Dear friend Lucho: On May 17, 1939, New York’s W2XBS broadcast, in black and white, sent the catchers what was happening between students from Princeton and Columbia Universities at Baker Field. Princeton won, 2-1 in 10 innings. The announcer was Bill Stern.

Juan Trein, from Culiacán, asks: “Who said, ‘Baseball stadiums are like Catholic Churches; many people attend, but very few understand?'”

Dear friend and namesake: Leo Durocher.

Thank’s to life, which has given me so much, including a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet at: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Números Notables los de Luis Arráez

El Presidente, Donald Trump, podría acabar con la pobreza, solo con una firma para eliminar el cobro de Impuestos… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Por favor, si me escribes, envía tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad donde estás.

Arminda Pizzagali, de Phoenix, pregunta: “¿Cuál la situación de mi pelotero favorito, Corbin Burnes, de quien me han dicho, no podrá lanzar más este año?

Amiga Armi: Es posible, porque parece necesaria una operación Tommy John en su codo derecho. Ayer lo sometían a exámenes de resonancia magnética (MRI), para establecer si es necesaria o no la operación.

Burnes, de 30 años, es muy importante en la rotación de los Diamondbacks. En diciembre pasado, lo firmaron por 210 millones de dólares, para seis temporadas.

Oswaldo Álvares, de Barquisimeto, pregunta: “¿Cierto que a Billy Martin le agradaba la agresividad y alegría de César Tovar jugando al beisbol?”

Amigo Chaldo: Lo dirigió en Minnesota y en Texas. En una entrevista que le hice a Billy en 1975, me dijo:

“Si pudiera dirigir una alineación con nueve peloteros que jugaran como César, clasificaría para la postemporada todos los años”.

Algimiro Bermúdez, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿A qué atribuye la caída en el promedio al bate de Luis Arráez?”

Amigo Miro: ¿Cuál caída? El yaracuyano llegó al juego de ayer, en San Diego y con los Gigantes, bateando para .288. ¿Está mal? Ha terminado sobre .300 en cinco de sus seis temporadas, incluso, .354 en 2023, y su promedio es de .320.

Un bateador que conecta para .288 es excelente, y si su promedio total es de ,320, creo que hay que quitarse el sombrero.

Luis Díaz, de Camagüey, pregunta: “¿Cuándo se televisó por primera vez un juego de beisbol?”

Amigo Lucho: El 17 de mayo de 1939, la W2XBS, de Nueva York, en blanco y negro, mandó a los receptores lo que ocurría entre estudiantes de las universidades Princeton y Columbia, en el Baker Field. Ganó Princeton, 2-1 en 10 innings. El narrador fue Bill Stern.

Juan Trein, de Culiacán, pregunta: “¿Quién dijo, “Los estadios de beisbol son como las Iglesias Católicas, mucha gente acude, pero muy pocos entienden?”

Amigo y tocayo: Leo Durocher.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, en: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5