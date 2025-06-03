Shohei Ohtani of the LA Dodgers named NL Player of the Month for May; Aaron Judge of the NY Yankees named AL Player of the Month

Image Credit: MLB

Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers has been voted the National League Player of the Month presented by Chevrolet for May, and outfielder Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees has been voted the American League Player of the Month presented by Chevrolet for May. The announcements were made earlier today on MLB Network.

Ohtani won his sixth career award and second as a member of the Dodgers after winning last September to cap off his historic MVP campaign. Previously, he won four times as a member of the Los Angeles Angels, garnering honors twice in 2021 (June and July); and twice in 2023 (June and July). Last September, Ohtani became one of 13 players all-time to win the award in both leagues, and he is now the first player ever to win multiple awards in each league. Judge claimed his 11th career monthly honor, winning each of the Yankees’ last nine recognitions, being honored twice in 2017 (June and September); three times in 2022 (May, July & September/October); once in May 2023; three times in 2024 (May, June & August); and earlier this year for March/April. His 11 awards are second-most all-time, breaking a tie with Alex Rodriguez, and trailing only Barry Bonds’ 13 career awards. It is the second time Judge has won an award in back-to-back months, marking the 12th instance of a player winning back-to-back awards in the AL after he won last May and June. Additionally, he is the sixth player (seventh occurrence) to win an award in each of the first two months to begin a season, joining Eric Davis in 1987 with Cincinnati; Bobby Bonilla in 1988 with Pittsburgh; Mark McGwire in 1998 with St. Louis; Josh Hamilton in 2008 and 2012 with Texas; and José Bautista in 2011 with Toronto.

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers (@shoheiohtani)

• The 30-year-old hit .309 (34-for-110) with 15 homers, 17 RBI, five doubles, a triple, 17 walks, 31 runs scored, two stolen bases, a .782 slugging percentage and a .398 on-base percentage across 27 games.

• The Japan native led the Majors in homers, total bases (86), runs and extra-base hits (21); ranked second in slugging and OPS (1.180), trailing only Judge; and tied for fourth in RBI.

• The three-time MVP became the third Dodger with 15 home runs in a single month, joining Pedro Guerrero’s 15 homers in June 1985 and Hall of Famer Duke Snider’s 15 home runs in August 1953. Overall, Ohtani is one of 35 players since 1901 to accomplish the feat and along with his 15 home runs in June 2023, he is the eighth player in Major League history to hit at least 15 home runs in a month on more than one occasion, joining Mark McGwire (5x); Hall of Famer Babe Ruth (4x); Hall of Famer Hank Greenberg (3x); Sammy Sosa (3x); Albert Belle (2x); Barry Bonds (2x); and Rudy York (2x).

• The 2024 World Series Champion slugged homers in three consecutive games twice during the month from May 14th-16th and May 25th-27th, and he has now hit a home run in three straight games 10 times in his career. He hit multiple home runs on May 15th against the Athletics and May 30th against the Yankees, and launched four leadoff home runs during the month, tied with former teammate Zach Neto for the most in the Majors in May. Ohtani now has 18 career leadoff home runs, and his 12 leadoff blasts since the start of 2024 are second-most in the Majors behind only Kyle Schwarber (15 leadoff homers).

• The four-time All-Star, who leads the Majors with 63 runs scored this year, became the first player in the Modern Era (since 1901) to reach that total before June. He is on pace to score 173 runs this season, which would be second-most in a single season since 1901, trailing only Ruth’s 177 runs in 1921. Additionally, he became the sixth Dodger (seventh occurrence) with at least 20 extra-base hits, 25 RBI and 30 runs scored in a calendar month, joining Mookie Betts (2x: August 2023 & May 2022); Cody Bellinger (March/April 2019); Snider (August 1953); Hall of Famer Zack Wheat (August 1925); and Jack Fournier (September/October 1923).

• The 2018 Jackie Robinson AL Rookie of the Year recorded at least one hit in 21 of his 27 games, including 10 multi-hit games and three contests with three hits, reaching base safely in 23 of his 27 games. He tied a career high with an extra-base hit in seven consecutive games from May 3rd-9th, joining other career-best seven game streaks from June 16-22, 2024 and June 12-18, 2023.

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees (@thejudge44)

• The 33-year-old hit .364 (36-for-99) with 11 homers, 18 RBI, eight doubles, a triple, 17 walks, 25 runs scored, a stolen base, a .798 slugging percentage and a .453 on-base percentage across 26 contests.

• The Linden, California native led the Majors in slugging and OPS (1.251); ranked second in extra-base hits (20), total bases (79) and runs (25), trailing only Ohtani in each category; ranked third in homers; fourth in on-base percentage; fifth in batting average; and tied for eighth in hits (36).

• The 2022 and 2024 AL MVP had at least 20 extra-base hits and scored at least 25 runs for the third time in a calendar month in his career, joining May 2024 (26 XBH, 28 R) and September/October 2017 (22 XBH, 29 R). He is one of 16 Yankees to reach those totals in a single month and the sixth with at least three such months in his career, joining Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig (18x); Ruth (16x); Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio (6x); Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle (3x); and Bob Meusel (3x). The last Yankee aside from

Judge to reach those totals in a single month was Mark Teixeira in May 2009 (22 XBH, 25 R).

• The 2017 AL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year closed his month out with a two-homer game at Dodger Stadium, marking the 42nd multi-homer game of his career and third this season, joining March 29th against Milwaukee and May 10th against the Athletics. His 42 career multi-homer games are the most among Major Leaguers since his debut in 2016 and are fourth-most in Yankees’ history, trailing only Ruth (68); Mantle (46) and Gehrig (43). His first homer of the night was his 20th of the year, marking the sixth time in his career that he has launched at least 20 home runs before the All-Star Break.

• The six-time All-Star reached base safely in 24 of his 26 games in May, reaching base in each of his first 31 road contests this season and each of his last 52 games since August 12th of last season. It is the fifth-longest streak to begin a season in Yankees’ history, trailing Hall of Famer Derek Jeter (46 G in 1999); Ben Chapman (33 G in 1933); Charlie Keller (32 G in 1946) and Del Pratt (32 G in 1918). Overall, it is the fifth-longest road on-base streak in Yankees’ history, behind Ruth’s 62-game streak spanning 1920-21; Jeter’s 59-game streak spanning 2006-07; Gehrig’s 59-game streak in 1935; and Jeter’s 54-game streak spanning 1998-1999.

• The winner of the 2023 Roberto Clemente Award presented by Capital One registered 12 multi-hit games, tied for fifth-most in the Majors, including a four-hit game on May 11th at the A’s and three hits in the aforementioned two-homer game on May 31st at Los Angeles. The Yankees are 218-73 in his career when he homers, including 11-6 this season.

Others receiving votes for NL Player of the Month presented by Chevrolet included Ohtani’s teammate, first baseman Freddie Freeman (.410, 4 HR, 21 RBI, 10 2B, 1 3B, 11 BB, 20 R, .638 SLG, .462 OBP); and center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (.269, 9 HR, 29 RBI, 4 2B, 2 3B, 5 BB, 20 R, 5 SB, .593 SLG) of the Chicago Cubs.

Others receiving votes for AL Player of the Month presented by Chevrolet included catcher Cal Raleigh (.304, 12 HR, 26 RBI, 4 2B, 19 BB, 19 R, 2 SB, .739 SLG, .430 OBP) of the Seattle Mariners; designated hitter Rafael Devers (.356, 7 HR, 33 RBI, 5 2B, 22 BB, 14 R, 1 SB, .606 SLG, .468 OBP) of the Boston Red Sox; third baseman José Ramírez (.386, 5 HR, 14 RBI, 8 2B, 1 3B, 11 BB, 22 R, 8 SB, .634 SLG, .451 OBP) of the Cleveland Guardians; outfielder Taylor Ward (.255, 10 HR, 28 RBI, 7 2B, 1 3B, 11 BB, 20 R, 1 SB, .623 SLG) of the Los Angeles Angels; and rookie shortstop Jacob Wilson (.368, 4 HR, 16 RBI, 6 2B, 11 BB, 15 R, 3 SB, .538 SLG, .437 OBP) of the Athletics, who was named AL Rookie of the Month.

Press Release Courtesy of Major League Baseball

