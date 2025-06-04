Carlos Santana: A Guardian and Champion at Heart

Image Credit: MLB

BRONX, NY — Just an hour or so before Carlos Santana and the Cleveland Guardians opened up a three-game set with the New York Yankees Tuesday night; a rematch of the 2024 American League Championship Series, the 39-year-old switch-hitter of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic completed his every day pre-game routine alongside his teammates and coaches.

Fielding ground balls at first base, taking rounds of batting practice, the normal tasks for a Major Leaguer prior to first pitch. As he finished up, while walking down the steps of the visitors dugout at Yankee Stadium, Santana heard two young Guardians fans nervously ask for autographs, which he was immediately more than happy to do without hesitation.

“Thank you man, appreciate it. You’re a legend,” one of the youngsters said as Santana signed two baseballs.

Beginning his ascension to the pros in August of 2004 by signing a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Santana’s professional baseball career ranging over two decades, like the fan stated, is legendary, on-and-off the field.

Debuting with Cleveland in 2010 after progressing his way through the Minor Leagues, he now has sixteen seasons of Major League Baseball under his belt with seven different MLB franchises—Indians/Guardians, Philadelphia Phillies, Kansas City Royals, Seattle Mariners, Pittsburgh Pirates, Milwaukee Brewers and Minnesota Twins.

Across his 16-years in MLB, Santana’s appeared in one All-Star Game, won the AL Silver Slugger Award; both in 2019 with Cleveland, and as of most recently, was named an AL Gold Glove Award recipient (2024: Twins at 1B).

Despite not having a World Series ring of his own, though he came close in 2016 with Cleveland as the then, Indians, fell to the Chicago Cubs in the Fall Classic, Santana is still a champion at heart.

In 2013, accepting the opportunity of a lifetime by representing his homeland of the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic, he played a vital role in Team D.R.’s WBC Championship journey, which marked the country’s first and only WBC title in the tournament’s history.

“It’s great when you represent your country,” said Santana of his WBC experience in 2013. “I was happy making and winning the championship. Very excited because I played with a lot of players and super All Stars, so I learned a lot. All of the Dominican Republic, they supported me, they supported the team, so it was something special for me in my heart.”

With or without the career accolades, Santana, a genuine family first individual, helping his mother raise his siblings at a young age, has kept the same level-headed mindset in which he had when he first arrived to MLB in 2010. That same drive, will and passion.

When asked of his determination and 39-year-old ‘motor’, he replied, “God gave me so much opportunity to stay here, so I have a passion for baseball. I try to prepare every day, and try to have a good time every day…

I mean, I’m blessed. That’s why I say, ‘God, thank you for giving me another day to play here.”

