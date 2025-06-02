Juan Soto Ignites Mets’ Offense During Recent Hot Streak

FLUSHING, NY — After a challenging start to his tenure with the New York Mets, the two-time LatinoMVP Award winner Juan Soto is now showcasing the prowess that earned him a record-breaking $765 million contract. In New York’s most recent matchup against the Colorado Rockies this past Sunday to close out a nine-game homestand, Soto came up big with a major performance.
He contributed to the Mets’ 5-3 Sunday victory by hitting his 10th home run of the season, providing a crucial insurance run and marking his second consecutive day with a HR.
This surge in performance comes after a period where the 26-year-old Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native struggled at the plate, batting .224 with a .745 OPS over 55 games. Concerns were raised about possible mental strain affecting his game. However, recent games indicate a positive turnaround.
“I’ve felt good since day one, it’s just the results haven’t been there,” said Soto after Sunday’s win as the Mets now open a four-game road series in LA Monday night vs. the defending World Series champion Dodgers.
“Finally I’m getting some balls landing, finding some holes, some gaps, We’ve just got to keep working on it.”
Soto’s impact extends beyond his on-field contributions. His leadership qualities have been evident, notably during a spring training session where he transformed a routine batting practice into a spirited competition.
Mets’ left-fielder Brandon Nimmo remarked, “It felt like we were 10-year-olds in the Sandlot,” highlighting the camaraderie Soto fosters.
As the Mets continue their season, Soto’s resurgence is a promising sign for the team’s aspirations. His recent performances not only boost the team’s offense but also reinforce his role as a leader in the clubhouse.
“I think he’s just in a really good place because he’s owning his approach,” noted Mets’ first baseman Pete Alonso, who also homered on Sunday; his 12th HR of 2025 and 238th for his career.
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
Latest Article
-
Baseball/ 2 months ago
35TH ANNUAL LATINOMVP AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED
BRONX, NEW YORK — (March 31, 2025) — For thirty-five (35) consecutive years, Latino...
-
Basketball/ 4 hours ago
2025 NBA Finals Schedule
The 2025 NBA Finals Presented by YouTube TV will begin with Game 1 on...
-
Baseball/ 5 hours ago
Juan Soto Ignites Mets’ Offense During Recent Hot Streak
FLUSHING, NY — After a challenging start to his tenure with the New York...
-
Baseball/ 6 hours ago
Tampa Bay’s Junior Caminero And Seattle’s Cal Raleigh Named AL Co-players Of The Week; Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich Named NL Player Of The Week
Third baseman Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays and catcher Cal Raleigh of...
-
Sports/ 11 hours ago
Carroll’s Column: One-Third of 2025 MLB Regular Season Completed
NEW YORK, NY — The Major League Baseball regular season could be over before...