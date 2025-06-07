If You Laugh, You Live – Si Ríes, Vives

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Since Pánfilo retired to collect his pension, he neglected his wife because he became a die-hard baseball fan. He watches three or even four games in an afternoon/evening. And then he sits in front of the television, eating and doing everything else.

Yesterday, Friday, around nine o’clock at night, he was at the fourth game of the day when his wife appeared, heavily made up, elegantly dressed, with her suitcase in her left hand and the car keys in her right. She didn’t stop, walking toward the door leading to the street, while informing him:

“I’m leaving Pánfilo, because you always leave me sitting on the bench, I’ve decided to declare myself a free agent.”

-o-o-o-

Joey Adams asked Myron:

“What are you doing lately?”

“Nothing.”

“What do you mean, nothing? You told me you’d gotten a government job.”

“That’s why… I don’t do anything.”

-o-o-o-

A traffic cop stops a vehicle driven by a very flirtatious lady and warns her:

“You should know that in this area one can’t drive over 55.”

“Well, Mr. Officer, I’ve only turned 32.”

-o-o-o-

A very elegant young man arrives at the bar and sits down to talk to the bartender. He orders a drink, and another, and another. Then, very sadly, he confides in the Bartender:

“Two months ago my grandfather died and left me $100,000 as an inheritance and some fully producing oil wells.”

He takes another drink and adds:

“Last month, an uncle of mine died and left me $150,000 as an inheritance.”

The bartender, very intrigued, asks:

“I can’t understand why you seem so unhappy.”

“It’s just that no one has died this month.”

-o-o-o-

There are people who are incapable of spreading gossip… What happens is they tell it to someone who repeats it.

-o-o-o-

Vacation is the period during which we spend what we don’t have, to pretend to be what we’re not, in front of people we don’t know.

-o-o-o-

A crocodile is a wallet in the wild.

-o-o-o-

Four friends are talking. One says: “I’m a kleptomaniac, but I’ll never steal anything.” from my friends’ house.” Another: “I’m a nymphomaniac, but I’ll never try anything with your husbands.” The third: “Well, I’m a dipsomaniac, but I won’t get drunk when I’m with you.” And the fourth: “I’m a big gossip, and I can’t wait to get to the hairdresser!”

(En Español)

Si Ríes, Vives Feliz

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Desde que Pánfilo se retiró, para cobrar su pensión, descuidó a su esposa, porque se hizo fanático enfermizo del beisbol. Ve tres y hasta cuatro juegos en una tarde-noche. Y ahí sentado frente al televisor, come y hace todo lo demás

Ayer viernes, a eso de la nueve de la noche, estaba en el cuarto juego de la jornada. Cuando se le apareció la esposa, muy maquillada, vestida con elegancia, con su maleta en la mano izquierda y las llaves del automóvil en la derecha. No se detuvo, caminaba hacia la puerta que da a la calle, mientras le informaba:

“Me voy Pánfilo, porque como siempre me dejas sentada en el banco, he decidido declararme agente libre.

-o-o-o-

Joey Adams le preguntó a Myron:

“¿Qué estás haciendo últimamente”?

“Nada”.

“¡¿Cómo que nada?!, si me dijiste que habías conseguido un trabajo en el Gobierno”.

“Por eso… Ahí no hago nada”.

-o-o-o-

Un policía de tránsito, detiene un vehículo, manejado por una dama muy coqueta y le advierte:

“Debería saber que en esta área no puede manejar sobre los 55”.

“Bueno, señor agente, solo he cumplido 32”.

-o-o-o-

Un joven muy elegante llega al bar y se sienta para hablar con el barman. Pide un trago, y otro, y otro. Entonces, muy triste, le confía al barman:

“Hace dos meses murió mi abuelo y me dejó como herencia 100 mil dólares y unos pozos petroleros en plena producción”.

Toma otro trago y agrega:

“El mes pasado, un tío mío murió y me dejó de herencia 150 mil dólares”.

El barman, muy intrigado, le pregunta:

“No me explico porqué se ve usted tan infeliz”.

“Es que este mes no se me ha muerto nadie”.

-o-o-o-

Hay personas incapaces de hacer rodar un chisme… Lo que ocurre es que lo cuentan a alguien que lo repite.

-o-o-o-

Vacaciones es el período durante el cual gastamos lo que no tenemos, para aparentar lo que no somos, ante gente que no conocemos.

-o-o-o-

Un cocodrilo es una cartera en estado salvaje.

-o-o-o-

Conversan cuatro amigas. Una dice: “Soy cleptómana, pero jamás robaré nada de la casa de mis amigas”. Otra: “Yo soy ninfómana, pero nunca intentaré nada con los esposos de ustedes”. La tercera: “Pues, yo soy dipsómana, pero no me emborracharé cuando ande con ustedes. Y la cuarta: “Yo soy muy chismosa ¡¡y no veo el momento de llegar a la peluquería!!”

