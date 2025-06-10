Pitcher Opens Three World Series First Games – Pitcher Abre Tres Primeros Juegos de SM

70% of accidents are caused by people; and 70% of people are born because of accidents… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Tuesday, and tomorrow, Wednesday, are Mail Days. If you write to me, don’t forget to send your full name and the town or city you’re writing from. Thank you.

Antonio León, from Tenerife, Canary Islands, opines: “George Steinbrenner placed the Yankees above all other teams. But his offspring have demoted the team to the same level as the other 29.”

Lou Marchigman, from Edmonton, Canada, asks: “Is it true, as I’ve been told, that a pitcher started the first game of the World Series three times, for different teams?”

Dear friend Lou: True. Jack (The Cat) Morris, with the Detroit Tigers in 1984, the Minnesota Twins in 1991, and the Toronto Blue Jays in 1992.

Luis Morales, from Tovar, Venezuela, asks: “What is the minimum wage in the Mexican Summer League? And what other baseball brands, besides Rawlings, have been used in the Major Leagues?”

Dear friend Lucho: There is no mandatory minimum wage in Mexican baseball. And before Rawlings, Spaldings balls were used.

Arquímides Semprún, from Culiacán, asks: “What is the career record for errors in the Major Leagues, and who holds it?”

Dear friend Arco: Herman Long, the son of German parents, committed 1,096 errors between 1889 and 1904 with five teams, including the Highlanders, who later became the Yankees, which seems like an unbeatable record.

1,070 were as a shortstop. Only three other big leaguers have committed 1,000 or more errors: Bill Dahlen, 1,080; Deacon White, 1,180; and German Smith, 1,090.

However, Mexican shortstop Mario Mendoza committed just 85 errors in 2,182 plays over nine seasons.

Oswaldo Peña, from Obregón, asks: “What is the record for consecutive wins and consecutive losses by a Major League team?”

Dear friend Chaldo: The Indians won 22 consecutive games in 2017, beginning on August 24, 13-6 against the Red Sox, until the Royals defeated them 3-4 on September 15. The Phillies lost 23 straight (plus three ties) in 1961, beginning on July 29, 3-4 against the Giants, until beating the Braves 7-4 on August 20. These are the best streaks.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

