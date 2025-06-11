Jackie Robinson Was Not the First Black Man – Jackie Robinson No Fue el Primer Negro

My friend, La Chiflada, wants to get a boyfriend who will treat her as if he were a presidential candidate and she were a vote… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send your full name and the town or city where you are.

Leovigildo Pernía, from Sarasota, asks: “I read in a news article that Jackie Robinson wasn’t the first Black man in the Major Leagues in 1947, but a certain Moses Fleetwood Walker in 1884. Is that true?”

Dear friend Leo: Jackie wasn’t the first Black man in the Major Leagues, but the first in the 20th century. Moses’ story is authentic. And there have also been cases of other Black men before him.

Ángela Zuleta H. from Petare asks: “How many years did Brandon Webb pitch in the Major Leagues, and what is he doing now?”

Dear friend Gela: Brandon was in the majors for six years plus one game in another season. He compiled a record of 87-62, 3.27 ERA. Now, at 46 years old, he lives with his wife, Alicia, in Ashland, Kentucky, where he completed his medical studies, with a postgraduate degree in osteomyelitis (bone disease).

For his services as a pitcher, he earned a total of $31,550,000. A true gentleman.

Gilsinio Alba, from Newark, asks: “Is the batter entitled to second base if the fourth pitch is wild and goes into the dead ball zone?”

Dear friend Sino: When the ball is dead, the runner advance one base. He was at the plate, so he can only go to first base, notwithstanding the wild pitch.

Carlos González, from Weston, asks: “I’m Cuban and recently arrived in Florida. I was told there may be leagues here for amateur baseball players who are 50 years or older, like me. Could you please provide some information? I would like to play?”

Dear friend Chalo: Of course. I’ve passed your information on to people who play in that league, and they’ll get in touch with you.

Juan Tovar, from Los Mochis, asks: “For a project I was asked to write at my college, I need to find out when the first baseball game was held.”

Dear friend and namesake: It happened on June 19, 1846, at Elysian Field, New Jersey; New York Nine 23-Knickerbockers One. It was the first game with rules. Before, they played, but improvising conditions before each game.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en La Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet at: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Jackie Robinson No Fue el Primer Negro

Mi amiga, la Chiflada, quiere conseguir un novio que la trate como si él es candidato a la presidencia y ella fuera un voto… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Por favor, si me escribes, envía tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad donde estás.

Leovigildo Pernía, de Sarasota, pregunta: “Leí en un reportaje, que Jackie Robinson no fue el primer negro en Grandes Ligas en 1947, sino un tal Moses Fleetwood Walker en 1884.¿Es cierto?”

Amigo Leo: Jackie no fue el primer negro en Grandes Ligas, sino el primero en el Siglo XX. La historia de Moses es auténtica. Y también han aparecido casos de otros negros anteriores a él.

Angela Zuleta H. de Petare, pregunta: “¿Cuántos años lanzó en Grandes Ligas Brandon Webb y qué hace ahora?”

Amiga Gela: Brandon estuvo en las Mayores seis años más un juego de otra campaña. Dejó récord de 87-62, 3.27. Ahora, a los 46 años de edad, vive con su esposa Alicia, en Ashland, Kentucky, donde terminó sus estudios de medicina, con post grado en osteomielitis (enfermedad ósea).

Por sus servicios como lanzador, cobró en total, 31 millones 550 mil dólares. Ejemplar caballero.

Gilsinio Alba, de Newark, pregunta: “¿Le corresponde hasta segunda base al bateador, si el cuarto lanzamiento es salvaje y va a zona de bola muerta?”

Amigo Sino: Cuando la bola queda muerta, se avanza una base. Como él estaba en home, solo hasta primera, no obstante el wild pitch.

Carlos González, de Weston, pregunta: “Llegué recientemente a Florida y soy cubano. Me dicen que posiblemente aquí hay ligas de peloteros aficionados de 50 años de edad, como yo. ¿Podría informarme, porque quiero jugar?”

Amigo Chalo: Por supuesto. He pasado tus datos a personas que juegan en esa liga y ellos se van a comunicar contigo.

Juan Tovar, de Los Mochis, pregunta: “Para un trabajo que me pidieron en la universidad, necesito saber cuándo se celebró el primer juego de beisbol”.

Amigo y tocayo: Ocurrió el 19 de junio de 1846, en el Elysian Field, de New Jersey; New York Nine 23-Knickerbockers una. Fue el primer juego con Reglas. Antes jugaban, pero improvisando condiciones antes de cada encuentro.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, en: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5