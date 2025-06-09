Details announced for 2025 MLB Draft Presented by Nike

Image Credit: MLB

MLB Draft to Take Place July 13th-14th During All-Star Week in Atlanta; Opening Night of MLB Draft on ESPN and MLB Network to be Held at the Coca-Cola Roxy in The Battery Atlanta; MLB Draft Combine Returns to Chase Field from June 17th-21st

Major League Baseball today officially announced details for the 2025 MLB Draft presented by Nike, which will be featured once again during All-Star Week. The Draft will take place over a two-day period from July 13th-14th with opening night of the Draft on Sunday, July 13th broadcast live on ESPN and MLB Network at 6:00 p.m. (ET) from the Coca-Cola Roxy in The Battery Atlanta.

The opening night of the Draft will feature the first 105 picks, including the first three rounds, compensatory rounds, competitive balance rounds and prospect promotion incentive selections, before continuing on Monday with the start of the fourth round. ESPN and MLB Network will both broadcast the first 43 live selections from inside the Coca-Cola Roxy. Following the live event, MLB Network will carry each of the remaining 62 picks of the opening night of the Draft with a simulcast on MLB.com. The Draft will feature 20 rounds overall across the two days. Selections on day two on Monday, July 14th will feature picks in rounds 4 through 20 beginning at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on MLB.com.

The order of the first six picks in the Draft were determined via MLB’s annual Draft Lottery held at the Winter Meetings in December. Starting with the seventh selection, the remaining order is determined by the reverse order of finish at the close of the previous championship season among the remaining non-Postseason teams with Postseason teams ordered by their finish in the 2024 Postseason. After securing the number one overall selection at December’s Draft Lottery in Dallas, the Washington Nationals will pick first for the third time in history. Previously, Washington selected All-Stars Stephen Strasburg and Bryce Harper in consecutive years in 2009 and 2010, respectively. The Baltimore Orioles and the Tampa Bay Rays have a Major League-best six picks each on the Draft’s opening night, followed by the Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals and Milwaukee Brewers (five each).

MLB Network will produce comprehensive coverage of the MLB Draft Opening Night presented by Nike for the 17th consecutive year, featuring interviews with newly-drafted players, extensive highlight packages, footage from Club draft rooms, player profiles and interviews with front office personnel. MLB Network’s Draft Pre-Show presented by Nike will begin at 5:00 p.m. (ET).

The MLB Network Radio channel on SiriusXM will also offer live on-site MLB Draft coverage from the Roxy to listeners nationwide. Starting at 5:00 p.m. (ET) on Sunday, July 13th, live pick-by-pick analysis through the first round will be available on SiriusXM channel 89 and to listeners on the SiriusXM App.

For a third consecutive year, Chase Field in Arizona will be the home of the 2025 MLB Draft Combine from June 17th-21st. MLB Network will once again provide extensive coverage of the Draft Combine. More than 300 Draft-eligible players, as identified by USA Baseball and MLB Clubs, will be invited to attend the 2025 Draft Combine. The Combine provides an opportunity for players to participate in a series of medical and performance assessments as well as educational programming designed to prepare them for careers in professional baseball.

Additional information for the 2025 MLB Draft, including amateur players expected to be in attendance and details for fans to attend the event, will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information about MLB All-Star Week, including ticket information and updates, please visit allstargame.com and follow @MLB on social media.

Press Release Courtesy of Major League Baseball

