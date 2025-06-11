Major League Baseball and Atlanta Braves announce free events for All-Star Week

Image Credit: MLB

Fans Can Register For No-Cost Access to MLB Draft, Home Run Derby X and Red Carpet Show

Major League Baseball and the Atlanta Braves today announced a trifecta of free events happening during 2025 All-Star Week in Atlanta, GA. Additional details are below and available on AllStarGame.com where fans can register for a chance to watch live and in person.

Home Run Derby X presented by Sage – Sunday, July 13th at 2:45 p.m.

The 2025 Home Run Derby X tour begins July 13th at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Georgia Tech’s Russ Chandler Stadium. Home Run Derby X Atlanta Presented by Sage will showcase appearances by former MLB stars including Ian Desmond, Jeff Francoeur, Ryan Howard, Andruw Jones and Ryan Zimmerman in addition to standout female athletes Jocelyn Erickson, Alex Hugo, Ashton Lansdell and Ali Newland.

MLB Home Run Derby X is an exciting new baseball format consisting of 3-on-3 co-ed competition alternating between power hitting and athletic catching. Each event features four teams with each team led by an MLB legend. Two semi-finals. One final. Non-stop action. This summer, 16 teams will feature across six qualifying events, starting at All-Star Week in Atlanta. Winners guarantee their place at the Finals Weekend in Salt Lake City where the 2025 Derby X champion will be crowned.

Admission to Home Run Derby X is free to the public; a limited number of general admission tickets will be available on-site at the stadium on the day of the event beginning at 1:00 p.m. and are limited on a first-come first serve basis. Gates open at 1:30 p.m. Semi-final One will begin at 2:45 p.m. Fans can follow @homerunderbyx and visit MLB.com/HomeRunDerbyX for more information, highlights from past events, and the full schedule of tour stops. As the Official Finance Software Partner of MLB, Sage – a global leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses – shares with MLB a commitment to innovation, teamwork, and high performance – values echoed in the unique energy of Home Run Derby X.

2025 MLB Draft presented by Nike – Sunday, July 13th at 6:00 p.m.

For the fifth consecutive year, the MLB Draft presented by Nike will take place during MLB All-Star Week with limited amount of free seats available for fans to attend the event live. Registration for the opportunity to secure one of a limited number of seats to the MLB Draft is available now at AllStarGame.com.* Additionally, there will be a public watch party with free access for fans at the Plaza Green and Georgia Power Pavilion Stage in The Battery Atlanta.

Opening night of the Draft is Sunday, July 13th at the Coca-Cola Roxy in The Battery Atlanta, broadcast live on ESPN and MLB Network beginning at 6:00 p.m. (ET). The evening includes the first 40 Draft selections along with special appearances by former players, mascots, giveaways, live player interviews and more. MLB continues to incorporate the Draft into All-Star Week programming in order to provide baseball fans visiting from around the world the chance to see their favorite teams select the next generation of stars.

All-Star Red Carpet Show – Tuesday, July 15th at 2:00 p.m.

Hours before taking the field for the Midsummer Classic at Truist Park, All-Star players, coaching staffs and their families walk the All-Star Red Carpet through The Battery Atlanta. For the 20thedition of the Red Carpet Show, and the first in Atlanta, the 2025 All-Stars and their families will showcase their style on a custom carpet stretching 700 feet along Battery Avenue and into Truist Park’s right field gate. The carpet will lead players through a crowd of select fans and media, with exclusive coverage on MLB Network. Space is limited and fans are encouraged to register on AllStarGame.com for an opportunity to attend the Red Carpet Show up close.**

*MLB Draft Sweepstakes Abbreviated Rules:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of U.S. & Canada (excluding Quebec), 18+. Enter by 11:59pm ET on June 20, 2025. Enter via online registration form only. Limit one (1) entry per person/email address. One hundred twenty-five prizes to be awarded. Void where prohibited. Restrictions apply; see Official Rules at https://www.mlb.com/all-star/draftSponsor: The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball.

**Red Carpet Show Sweepstakes Abbreviated Rules:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of U.S. & Canada (excluding Quebec), 18+. Enter by 11:59pm ET on June 20, 2025. Enter via online registration form only. Limit one (1) entry per person/email address. One hundred prizes to be awarded. Void where prohibited. Restrictions apply; see Official Rules at https://www.mlb.com/all-star/red-carpet-show. Sponsor: The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball.

Press Release Courtesy of Major League Baseball

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports