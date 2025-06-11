Citi Field Magic: Mets’ Stunning Comeback Seals 5–4 Win Over Nationals

Image Credit: MLB

FLUSHING, NY — Last night, Citi Field buzzed with electricity as the New York Mets rallied from behind to beat the Washington Nationals, 5–4, in 10 thrilling innings, marking their fourth straight win and 13th in 16 games.

Trailing 4–2 in the bottom of the eighth, the Mets turned the tide. After Starling Marte drew a two-out walk, the reigning American League LatinoMVP Juan Soto stepped up big. The 26-year-old launched a dramatic RBI double to right field, igniting the crowd of 38,472 to set the stage for Pete Alonso’s game-tying single.

“The inning started and the whole time I’m thinking, ‘let’s get the big boys up there,’” said manager Carlos Mendoza of the eighth inning comeback. “Let’s give Soto a chance, let’s give Pete a chance, one of those guys you feel good (with). Obviously with anybody, but the way they’ve been swinging it.”

Earlier, Soto had already swung momentum his way. In the third inning, he crushed a solo home run, a 373-foot blast off MacKenzie Gore that cut Washington’s early 3–0 lead in half.

Now on a tear, Soto is batting .378 over his last 11 games with four homers and eight RBI.

“Just a great swing,” Soto said of his HR. “Another mistake. I’m waiting for mistakes. He (Gore) made a mistake and I put the ball in play.”

Pitching heroics came from the bullpen, with Reed Garrett delivering 4⅔ scoreless innings, including a flawless top of the 10th to seal the tie.

In the bottom of the 10th, Jeff McNeil faced Nationals reliever Cole Henry and smashed a walk-off double into right, bringing in ghost-runner Luisangel Acuña and setting off a wild celebration in Queens.

“It’s been a lot of fun, we’re not out of any game,” McNeil said of the Mets’ home field advantage, 25-7 in the first 32 home games. “Coming back right there, it’s great when the fans get into it and we were able to come through.”

This electric win not only boosts the Mets’ record to a dazzling 43–24, but it also cements their position atop the NL East, leading by five games.

As Soto continues to heat up and McNeil delivers in crunch time, Citi Field is shaping into a fortress once more.

