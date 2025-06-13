Judge Threatens Ichiro’s Record – Judge Amenaza Récord de Ichiro

Abstract art proves that, after all, what they paint isn’t as bad as we thought… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mexican slugger Isaac Paredes, from Hermosillo, is considered a sure bet for the 2025 All-Star Game, which will be presented on Tuesday, July 15, in Atlanta…

** Others considered for the group: Dominican Elly De La Cruz, Guaireño Maikel García, and Carabobo players Salvador Pérez and José Altuve…

** Ichiro Suzuki’s record of 262 hits set in the 2004 season appears threatened by Aaron Judge, who is already approaching 100 hits…

** Massive Royals roster move: Right-hander Lucas Erceg was reinstated after 15 days on the disabled list. Another right-hander, Jonathan Bowlan, was recalled from Triple-A Omaha. And Trevor Richards became available for assignment, while left-handed pitcher Cole Ragans was placed on the disabled list for 15 days with a shoulder injury…

-o-o-o-

Singles know a lot more about women than married men… That’s why they stay single… Pantaleon Richardson.

-o-o-o-

** Giancarlo Stanton returns to the Yankees when they need him most, after playing in Triple-A, recovering from tendonitis in both elbows. Miraculously, he didn’t need surgery. Giancarlo told reporters: “I’m ready for success.”

** In California, baseball fans are enjoying a feast this year with the close, exciting competition between the Dodgers, Giants, and Padres for the lead in the Western Division… They’re doing well, guys, they’re doing well!…

-o-o-o-

It’s a good thing we can’t play baseball because of the Antisocial Networks!… Joseph McKadew.

** At 42 years old, Justin Verlander, of the Giants, insists he can continue pitching successfully in the Major Leagues. He’s coming off an injury, but says he’s full of optimism and quality…

** That’s baseball: Some don’t want to leave, and others hope to stay for the first time…

-o-o-o-

God is very good, because wrinkles don’t cause pain… Joseph McKadew.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Attention: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en La Pelota in Spanish, online at: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Judge Amenaza Récord de Ichiro

El arte abstracto demuestra que, después de todo, no es tan malo lo que pintan como pensábamos… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Al mexicano de Hermosillo, nuevo slugger de las Mayores, Isaac Paredes, lo consideran seguro entre los que serán elegidos para el Juego de Estrellas 2025, a presentarse el martes 15 de julio, en Atlanta…

** Otros considerados en el grupo: el dominicano, Elly De La Cruz, el guaireño, Maikel García y los carabobeños, Salvador Pérez y José Altuve…

** La marca impuesta por Ichiro Suzuki de 262 incogibles en la temporada de 2004, aparece amenazada por Aaron Judge, quien ya anda por los cien hits…

** Masivo movimiento en el roster de los Royals: El lanzador derecho, Lucas Erceg, fue reinstalado, tras 15 días en la lista de los lesionados. Otro derecho, Jonthan Bowlan, fue llamado de Triple A, Omaha. Y Trevor Richards quedó disponible para asignación, mientras el pitcher zurdo, Cole Ragans quedó en la lista de los no utilizables durante 15 días, por lesión en el hombro…

-o-o-o-

Los solteros saben mucho más acerca de las mujeres que los casados… Por eso siguen solteros… Pantaleón Richardson.

-o-o-o-

** Giancarlo Stanton regresa a los Yankees cuando más lo necesitan, después de jugar en Triple A, para la recuperación de tendonitis en ambos codos. Milagrosamente, no necesitó operación. Giancarlo dijo a los periodistas: “Estoy preparado el éxito”…

** En California, los seguidores del beisbol disfrutan de un banquete este año con la competencia cerrada, emocionante, de Dodgers, Gigantes y Padres, por la punta de la División occidental… ¡Van bien, muchachos, van bien!…

-o-o-o-

¡Qué bueno que no se puede jugar beisbol por la Redes Antisociales!… Joseph McKadew.

** A los 42 años de edad, Justin Verlander, de los Gigantes, insiste en que puede continuar lanzando con éxito en Grandes Ligas. Proviene de una lesión, pero se dice cargado de optimismo y calidad…

** Así es el beisbol: Unos que no quieren irse y otros que esperan poder quedarse por primera vez…

-o-o-o-

Dios es muy bueno, porque las arrugas no causan dolores… Joseph McKadew.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet en: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5