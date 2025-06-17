‘Gerente’ Is Not a Manager; There’re Bad Proofreaders – Gerente No Es Mánager; Hay Correctores Malos

Take good care of your body: It’s the only place where you can sustain your life… Jim Rohn.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Tuesday, and tomorrow, Wednesday, are Mail Days. If you write to me, don’t forget to send your full name and the town or city where you’re writing from. Thank you.

Leonardo Correa, from Guarenas, asks: “Is your advanced age affecting you?” Because you’ve never used the word gerente (Spanish for a business manager) instead of manager before, and recently you did so twice in the same column, referring to Carlos Mendoza of the Mets. And that same day you said that team had a 42-42 record when in fact was 42-24. Maybe you should see a geriatrician.”

Dear friend Leo: I’ve never written anything like that. Now, the column appears in 22 media outlets, both print and online, and you did not mentioned which one you saw this stupidity in.

The Mets’ Operations manager is David Stearns, and Mendoza is just the manager, which HAS NO translation manager and mánager. Just like in baseball, home is home, backstop is backstop, forfeit is forfeit, Yankees are Yankees, and Dodgers are Dodgers.

One must have excrements for brain to make mistakes you’re writing about. Imagine, in 78 years of writing, I’ve never made a mistake of calling a manager gerente instead of mánager. Quite stupid!

As for the record, I wrote 42-24, so whoever changed it just made a stinking mess! We’re investigating the matter to see what we can do with the proofreader who committed such an outrage. Thanks, Leo, for bringing it to my attention.

Milton Stephanis, from Atlanta, asks: “Will Rafael Devers be the Giants’ third baseman?”

Dear friend Tony: That is not possible. In San Francisco, they have a far superior candidate for that position, Matt Chapman. The truth is that in Boston, they’re taking a break from the protests of the Dominican barking puppy.

Ramón Abréu, from Santo Domingo, very kindly sent the following message: “I’ve been a reader of your column since the 1970s, when it appeared in Listín Diario. For me, reading your work daily, is a pleasant task. May God grant you many more years of life, so that we can continue enjoying this banquet of wisdom you possess, regarding humanity’s most beautiful sport. Blessings, sir.”

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en La Pelota on the Internet, if you access with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Gerente no es Mánager; Hay Correctores Estúpidos

Cuida mucho tu cuerpo: Es el único lugar donde puedes mantener tu vida… Jim Rohn.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los martes, y mañana miércoles, son Días del Correo. Si me escribes, no olvides enviar tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde lo haces. Gracias.

Leonardo Correa, de Guarenas, pregunta: “¿Lo está molestando la avanzada edad?, porque Ud. nunca antes utilizó la palabra `gerente´en vez de mánager, y recientemente lo hizo dos veces en una misma columna, al referirse a Carlos Mendoza, de los Mets. Y ese mismo día dijo que ese equipo tenía récord de 42-42 y era 42-24. Que lo vea un geriatra”.

Amigo Leo: Nunca he escrito nada de eso. Ahora, la columna aparece en 22 medios, impresos y de internet, y no me dices en cuál viste esa estupidez.

El gerente de los Mets es David Stearns y Mendoza es mánager, lo que NO TIENE traducción. Igual como en el beisbol, home es home, back-stop es back-stop, forfeit es forfeit, Yankees es Yankees y Dodgers es Dodgers.

Se necesita tener el cerebro tapizado de excremento para hacer esas correcciones que denuncias. Imagínate, en 78 años escribiendo, jamás he metido la pata citando gerente en vez de mánager. ¡Qué brutalidad!

En cuanto al récord, yo escribí 42-24, así que también se bañaron de basura maloliente con la corrección.

Investigamos la cosa a ver qué hacemos con el corrector o la correctora que cometió tal barbaridad. Gracias, Leo, por la denuncia.

Milton Stephanis, de Atlanta, pregunta: “¿Rafael Devers será tercera base de los Gigantes?”

Amigo Tony: No es posible. En San Francisco tienen para esa posición a uno muy superior, Matt Chapman. Lo cierto es que en Boston descansan de las protestas del perreroso dominicano.

Ramón Abreu, de Santo Domingo, es muy amable al enviar el siguiente mensaje: “Soy lector de su columna desde los años 70s, cuando aparecía en Listín Diario. Para mí, leer su trabajo de todos los días, es una agradable tarea. Que Dios le dé muchos años de vida, para que sigamos disfrutando ese banquete de sabiduría que usted posee en cuanto al deporte más bello de la humanidad. Bendiciones, caballero”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si accedes con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5