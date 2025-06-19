Luis Guevara Compared to a Young Luis Aparicio – Comparan a Luis Guevara con el Joven Luis Aparicio

God gives us only one life, and each of us must take care of it. Each of us is ultimately responsible for our own existence… Pope Francis.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: How many of the 30 Major League Baseball stadiums don’t have advertising names, and what are they?

The Answer: Eight: Angel Stadium, Dodger Stadium, Fenway Park, Kauffman Stadium, Nationals Park, Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wrigley Field, and Yankee Stadium.

-o-o-o-

Orioles Devastated

The tragic death of 19-year-old Venezuelan player Luis Guevara cast a shadow over the Orioles’ 5-1 victory last night in Tampa.

Guevara, a native of Anaco, Anzoátegui, Venezuela, was the most promising of the Orioles’ shortstops in the minors. Yesterday, Wednesday, Baltimore newspapers compared him to Luis Aparicio when he arrived in the United States in 1954.

The tragedy occurred off the coast of Florida, in the Lido Key section of Sarasota. Guevara and three friends were traveling at high speed in a speedboat, which collided with another vessel, and all four fell injured into the sea. They were rescued and taken to hospitals. Luis did not survive.

Luis Guevara possessed extraordinary ability to field pitches and run the bases. In three years in the minors, he batted .281 and stole 44 bases in 53 attempts.

Early yesterday morning, after the game in Tampa, Orioles general manager Mike Elías said: “We are devastated by the death of Luis Guevara. He was a beloved prospect for this organization, so we are all deeply affected.”

The MLB Baseball Players Association issued a message of condolence to Luis’s family and the Orioles.

When this column was submitted yesterday, the final arrangements were being made to release the body to Luis’s family.

The Uneducated Are Everywhere

Nick Castellanos, a 33-year-old Hialeah native, is paid $20 million per season by the Phillies. His manager, Rob Thomson, receives $7 million. That difference emboldens the player; he considers himself much more important than the boss. That’s why there are so many doggers in the Major Leagues now.

And one of them is Castellano, suspended for several games for insulting Thomson.

-o-o-o-

Whoever finds a friend finds a treasure, and whoever finds a treasure finds many friends… Abelardo Raidi.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Comparan a Luis Guevara con el Joven Luis Aparicio

Como Dios nos da una sola vida, cada quien debe cuidarla. Cada quien es el mayor responsable de su existencia… Papa Francisco.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: ¿Cuántos de los 30 estadios de Grandes Ligas no tienen nombres de propaganda y cuáles son?

La respuesta: Ocho, Angel Stadium, Dodger Stadium, Fenway Park, Kauffman Stadium, Nationals Park, Oriole Park en Camden Yards, Wrigley Field y Yankee Stadium.

-o-o-o-

Devastados los Orioles

La trágica muerte del pelotero venezolano, de 19 años, Luis Guevara, enlutó la victoria de los Orioles antenoche en Tampa, con pizarra de 5-1.

Guevara, nativo de Anaco, Anzoátegui, Venezuela, era el más prometedor de los shortstops que los Orioles tienen en las menores. Ayer miércoles, los diarios de Baltimore lo compararon con Luis Aparicio cuando llegó a Estados Unidos, en 1954.

La tragedia ocurrió en el mar de Florida, sector, Lido Key, Sarasota. Guevara y tres amigos, navegaban a gran velocidad en una lancha, que chocó con otra embarcación y los cuatro cayeron heridos al mar. Fueron rescatados y llevados a hospitales. Luis no pudo sobrevivir.

Luis Guevara poseía una habilidad extraordinaria para chocar los lanzamientos y para correr las bases. En tres años por las menores, bateó para .281 y robó 44 bases en 53 intentos.

En la madrugada de ayer, después del juego en Tampa, el gerente general de los Orioles, Mike Elías, expresó: “Estamos devastados por la muerte de Luis Guevara. Fue un adorable prospecto de esta organización, por lo que todos estamos muy afectados”.

La MLB Baseball Players Association, emitió un mensaje de condolencia para la familia de Luis y para los Orioles.

Cuando ayer era enviada esta columna, ultimaban las gestiones para entregar el cadáver los familiares de Luis.

Perrerosos Por Doquier

Nick Castellanos, de 33 años de edad, nativo de Hialeah, cobra 20 millones de dólares de los Phillies, por temporada. Su mánager, Rob Thomson, recibe siete millones. Esa diferencia envalentona al pelotero, se considera mucho más importante que el jefe. Por eso hay tantos perrerosos en Grandes Ligas ahora.

Y uno es Castellano, suspendido durante varios juegos por insultar a Thomson.

-o-o-o-

Quien encuentra un amigo encuentra un tesoro, y quien encuentra un tesoro, encuentra muchas amigas… Abelardo Raidi.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5