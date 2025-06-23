Letters from the Beyond: From Walter Alston to Dave Roberts – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Walter Alston para Dave Roberts

My respected Dave:

I’ve spent the week quite concerned about your situation, managing the Dodgers in seven home games, amid the guerrilla atmosphere prevailing in Los Angeles. And I know very well that the home team manager’s concern, in a case like this, goes beyond the home team; you must have been equally concerned about the visitors.

Fortunately, nothing serious happened, and the Dodgers promptly closed the parking lot and stadium gates to immigration enforcement (ICE) at the same time that President Donald Trump took a step back, ordering that undocumented workers in agriculture, hotels, restaurants, and cleaning services not be deported, recognizing that they are sorely needed for the nation’s good life.

I imagine you know, respected Dave, but I was the Dodgers’ manager from 1954 to 1976, so I had the opportunity to help make the move from Brooklyn to Los Angeles in 1958, and I lived with the support of a wonderful roster, which included Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale, Steve Garvey, Ron Cey, and other very stellar players.

Now you also manage a tremendous roster; you’re the reigning world champion for a reason.

What I hope and wish with all my heart is that, after this tour of Denver and Kansas City, you’ll return this week with the White Sox and Astros at Dodger Stadium, in peace.

Even though it won’t be easy for Trump to address the California riots now, when he’s been busy bombing Iran’s atomic facilities.

People these days are the craziest in the history of humanity. Imagine: Russia-Ukraine, Israel-Gaza, Israel and Washington-Iran, plus the streets of Los Angeles turned into battlefields of street battles.

Where will we end up? And for us baseball people, this is unbearable, given that we have traditionally been people of peace.

The official number of deportable Latin Americans is five million, so I wonder if New York, Boston, Houston, San Francisco, and other major cities explode like Los Angeles has, who will stop this?

However, hopefully, these latest statements from Trump will calm the atmosphere.

I wish you, respected Dave, that you lead in a better environment from now on and forever. A hug of solidarity…

Walt.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Walter Alston para Dave Roberts

Mi respetado Dave:

He pasado una semana muy preocupado por tu situación, dirigiendo a los Dodgers, en siete juegos en la casa, con el ambiente de guerrilla que se sufre en Los Ángeles. Y bien sé, que la preocupación del mánager del home club, en un caso como éste, va más allá del equipo de la casa, te habrás preocupado igual por los visitantes.

Afortunadamente, nada grave hubo qué lamentar y los Dodgers cerraron oportunamente las puertas del estacionamiento y del estadio para los policías de inmigración (ICE), al mismo tiempo que el Presidente, Donald Trump, daba un paso atrás, al ordenar que no se deportaran a los trabajadores indocumentados de la agricultura, los hoteles, los restaurantes y servicios de limpieza, reconociendo que hacen mucha falta para la buena vida de la nación.

Me imagino que lo sabes, respetado Dave, pero fui mánager de los Dodgers entre 1954 y 1976, así que me tocó ayudar a hacer la mudanza de Brooklyn a Los Ángeles en 1958, y viví con el respaldo de un maravilloso roster, que incluía a Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale, Steve Garvey, Ron Cey y otros muy estelares.

Ahora tú también manejas tremendo roster, por algo eres el actual campeón mundial.

Lo que espero y deseo de todo corazón, es que, después de esta gira por Denver y Kansas City, regreses para la semana con Medias Blancas y Astros en Dodgers Stadium, en sana paz.

Aún cuando ahora no será fácil que Trump se ocupe de los disturbios californianos, cuando se ha dedicado a bombardear las instalaciones atómicas de Irán.

Es que la gente de esta época es la más loca en la historia de la humanidad. Imagínate, Rusia-Ucrania, Israel-Gaza, Israel y Washington-Irán, más las calles de Los Ángeles convertidas en campos de batallas callejeras.

¿A dónde iremos a llegar? Y para nosotros, la gente del beisbol esto es inaguantable, ya que hemos sido tradicionalmente gente de paz.

La cifra oficial de latinoamericanos deportables es de cinco millones, por lo que me pregunto si Nueva York, Boston, Houston, San Francisco y otras de las ciudades grandes, estallan como ha estallado Los Ángeles, ¿quién va a parar esto?

Sin embargo, es de esperar que esas últimas declaraciones de Trump, calmen el ambiente.

Te deseo, respetado Dave, que dirijas en un mejor ambiente desde ahora y hasta siempre. Un abrazo de solidaridad…

Walt.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5