Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: Ty Cobb was a close confidant of President Donald Trump. But how could he be, when the star hitter for the Tigers and the Athletics died in Atlanta on July 17, 1961, at the age of 74?

The Answer: The person who worked alongside Mr. Trump was a second cousin of the former big leaguer. This gentleman is a notable lawyer, a Harvard University graduate, now 75 years old. He was part of the presidential team until after the invasion of Congress. He left because he disagreed with the president’s style.

Left-Handed Reliever, Daniel The Star

The Tijuana Bulls are celebrating that their 42-year-old left-handed reliever, Daniel Zamora, will represent the team on Sunday in the All-Star Game in Mexico City.

My friend, Emmanuel Báez, from the team’s press office, informs me that they consider it “a privilege” that Daniel is named the best reliever of the event, with 29 strikeouts in 24 innings pitched, and a 2.25 ERA.

The young Dominican from Nizao, Ketel Marte, 31, is one of the most beloved big leaguers because he plays ball very well, especially with his bat in hand, and because he often smiles with a childlike expression.

But in Chicago, where his Diamondbacks were visiting the White Sox the day before yesterday, he was reduced to tears due to his soulful pain. A fan insulted his mother, Elpidia Valdez, and she died in a car accident in 2017.

Ketel hasn’t revealed what he yelled at him during the incident. But manager Torey Lovullo, everyone on the Arizona team, and most of the White Sox came to console Marte, who hit a home run in the day’s game as his team won 4-1.

By the way, since Pope Leo XIV was photographed wearing a White Sox cap, they haven’t recovered. Yesterday they went out to play again with the Diamondbacks, after losing five in a row and eight of 10. They had a 25-55 record, 25 games behind the Tigers in the Central Division.

