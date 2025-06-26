June Swoon Mets Win With Soto

Image Credit: Simon Lindenblatt/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — This was a significant win for the New York Mets Wednesday evening at Citi Field. The Mets had not been able to handle the Atlanta Braves and this has been a month of June, a swoon, quite a contrast from last year at this time when their season surged to the NLCS.

A 7-3 win over the Braves, their second win in 10 games. A feel good win for now and perhaps, a spark to ending June on a surge. Baseball is a long season and there will probably be more struggles with a starting rotation, bullpen, lack of runs scored, and timely hitting that put the Mets in a swoon after winning months of April and May.

Though this night was different because the Mets scored first and never trailed. And most of all, Juan Soto hit two solo home runs (2-for-4), the 27th career multi-homer game, the most in MLB history for a player before the age of 27. Then again, Soto, a multiple-time winner of the LatinoMVP Award, has been consistent during the swoon, 10 home runs this month. And five home runs in his last five games.

“At the end of the day, we’re trying to win games,” Soto said. “It doesn’t matter if I hit two, three, ten homers, what I care is about winning the game. It’s starting to happen. My swing, everything is going the right way. The cold weather is gone, so I can have fun now.”

Ballplayers will tell you that cold weather hurts their swing, Citi Field again played to hot and humid elements and works perfect for the home run ball. Though Soto is capable of hitting one out of any ballpark if the swing is right in a season that has ups and downs.

Said manager Carlos Mendoza about Soto and his month, “Just going about his business day in and day out. How steady he is with his personality. HIs routine, the way he interacts with the players, coaches, and support staff. That’s why you pay a ticket to come watch a baseball game. To see something like that it’s a show. You pay to watch this guy get up to the plate.”

He always said Soto was important and would eventually come around. Mendoza reminded everyone for weeks that we would eventually see the real Juan Soto as the richest athlete in American sports who struggled for the most part of April and May.

This was not a pivotal game for the Mets, though the Braves are making a move in the NL East standings. The Mets and Phillies are expected to battle till the end for a division or wildcard spot in the postseason, perhaps the Braves also with their talented roster including the return and production coming from 2023 NL LatinoMVP Ronald Acuña Jr.

The Mets won their first in six games versus the Braves. But with Soto getting on base often, and with the home runs coming more, the Mets’ lineup always has an opportunity to win. Part of the June swoon has been a struggling Mets offense, they too have to join the Soto parade.

This win reminded everyone about why the Mets surged in the early months of this season. Soto homered, the bottom of their lineup getting production. They banged out 13 hits and opened up a 6-1 lead with a five-run fifth.

And Clay Holmes (8-4, 2.97 ERA) with four walks in five innings only allowed a solo home run to rookie Drake Baldwin in the fourth inning. The bullpen struggles at least for this night were not an issue and Edwin Díaz had to close the game to get the final out for his 16th save.

“It’s a sign that we’re going to start turning the page here, turning the tide,” said Mendoza who also got production from rookie Ronny Mauricio, three hits including a third inning solo homer to right off Braves’ starter Didier Fuentes (0-2, 10.80 ERA), a 20-year old right-hander from Tolo, Columbia who made his second big league start.

They don’t meet again until mid August after this four-game series concludes at Citi Field and the clarity of where the Braves and Mets are in the standings will have a better perspective.

Regardless, this win was a boost for the Mets and they will look to gain a split of this four-game series Thursday night.

But this was a Soto show, perhaps an end to this June swoon. The Mets know they needed a boost and they got it from their impact player in the lineup.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and columnist at LatinoSports.com – X: @Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports