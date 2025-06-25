Mets Fall To Braves Despite Montas’ Impressive Orange And Blue Debut

Image Credit: Simon Lindenblatt/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — All was going well for the Mets Tuesday night against their National League East division rival Braves, leading 3-0 after five innings at Citi Field.

A Frankie Montas long-awaited orange and blue debut after missing the first 79 games of 2025 due to a lat injury, where he pitched five shutout innings on three hits, three walks with five strikeouts—the Sainagua, Dominican Republic native’s first regular season outing since September 27th, 2024 (vs. the Mets as a Brewer).

A Jeff McNeil sacrifice fly and Brett Baty two-RBI single to put New York up 3-0, as the Queens crowd of 38,230 got comfortable in their seats despite an unbearable and ongoing heat wave occurring across the Tri-state area.

Then, suddenly, all hit the fan in the visiting frame of the sixth.

While the Mets’ bullpen imploded, allowing a 3-0 lead slip away with the Braves batting around the order (11 plate appearances total), RHP Huascar Brazobán, LHP, José Castillo, and RHP Reed Garrett, combined to surrender five earned runs in the sixth inning alone—four walks, three hits, one hit by pitch, and an Ozzie Albies sac fly to get Atlanta’s ‘heater’ started.

In most scenarios featuring a five spot, or in other words, a five-run inning, including a team overcoming a three-run deficit, contests are all wrapped up. Tuesday evening was no different.

The Braves, who stand undefeated vs. the Mets this season at an impressive 5-5 clip, tacked on two more runs in the eighth to lift their lead to 7-3, which proceeded with the Mets attempting a comeback, however, the damage was already done.

A 7-4 ballgame in Queens, as the Mets have now dropped their last 10 out of 11 games to make for a 46-34 overall record on the year.

“We have to find a way to beat the team on the other side, that’s number one,” said Mets’ shortstop Francisco Lindor following the loss. “We have to stay together and fight for each other. Just put our heads down and find a way.”

“We’re still in the mix, we’re still fighting. We’re grinding. We’re one week away from looking completely different. At the end of the day, I believe in what we have here. The guys continue to stay together, continue to fight and continue to play for each other.”

In this horrific 1-10 stretch, where New York also lost their NL East division lead to the Phillies, the Mets have scored just 34 runs compared to their opponents who have accounted for 72 combined—a -38 run differential.

“We’re going through it right now,” stated manager Carlos Mendoza. “But they are professionals, they have been there before…

Turn the page because that’s the only thing you can do. Keep moving forward and find a way.”

As a mix of poor performances at the plate and on the mound continues to hinder, the Amazin’ will look to regain their momentum and get back on a winning track Wednesday with RHP Clay Holmes (7-4, 3.04 ERA) slated to go while Atlanta plans to start RHP Didier Fuentes (0-1, 7.20 ERA).

