A Drunk Priest, a Tremendous Danger – Un Cura Borracho, Tremendo Peligro

Good judgment comes from experience, and experience comes from misjudging… Barry LePatner.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – A man had argued with his wife; they had insulted each other with the most hurtful words. She accused him of infidelity. After hours away from home, he returned with a chicken under his arm.

The wife was resting, half asleep on the couch in the living room; her favorite program was playing on the television. She seemed oblivious to the insults she had received and transmitted.

The husband looked at her straight in the eye and said:

“This is the pig I’ve been sleeping with recently.”

“What the hell are you talking about? Have you lost your mind?! That’s not a pig! That’s a damn chicken!” she screamed, already fully awake.

And he replied, very calmly and deliberately: “Are you an idiot, or what?… I wasn’t talking to you!”

It’s Good to Drink, But Not That Good

A priest was so nervous during his first sermon that he could barely speak.

Before his next Sunday, he asked the bishop how he could relax, and the bishop suggested:

“Father Juan: Put a few drops of vodka in the Chalice, and you’ll see how much more relaxed you’ll be.”

For the Mass, the priest followed the suggestion; and yes, he felt very good.

After Mass, he returned to the sacristy, where he found a note signed by the bishop, which read:

“Dear Father Juan: Next time, put a few drops of vodka in the water; not a few drops of water in the vodka.

“Likewise, I’d like to make a few observations so that what happened today doesn’t happen again:

“There’s no need to put lemon slices on the rim of the chalice.

“There are 10 commandments, not 20.

“There were 12 apostles, not 7… And none of them were dwarfs.

“Saint Paul’s first letter was to the Hebrews, not to ‘the drunks’; and his second letter was addressed to the Romans, not to Ramona.

“The Lord’s Prayer should be prayed by raising one’s hands to heaven, not by doing the wave.

“The initiative to encourage the audience to sing and dance was good, but having the little train around the church was not.

“The booth next to the altar is the confessional, not the bathroom.”

Sincerely, The Bishop.

-o-o-o-

(En español)

Un Cura Borracho, Tremendo Peligro

No todas las personas saben amar… Algunas saben a río.

El buen sentido para juzgar llega por la experiencia, y la experiencia llega por tanto juzgar mal… Barry LePatner.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Un hombre había discutido con su esposa, se habían insultado con las palabras más hirientes. Ella lo acusaba de infidelidad. Después de horas fuera de casa, regresa él con una gallina bajo el brazo.

La esposa reposaba, media dormida en el sofá del recibo; y en el televisor aparecía su programa favorito. Parecía olvidada de las ofensas recibidas y transmitidas.

El esposo la miró de frente y dijo:

“Esta es la puerca con la que he estado acostándome recientemente.”

“¿De qué diablos estás hablando? ¡¿Has perdido tu mente?! ¡Esa no es un puerca! ¡Es una maldita gallina”. Grito ella, ya despierta del todo.

Y él respondió, con toda calma y parsimonia: “Eres idiota, ¿o qué?… ¡No estaba hablando contigo!”

Es Bueno Tomar, Pero No Tanto

Un sacerdote estaba tan nervioso en su primer sermón que casi no consiguió hablar.

Antes de su siguiente domingo, le preguntó al señor obispo cómo podía relajarse y éste le sugirió:

“Padre Juan: Coloque unas gotitas de vodka en el Cáliz, y verá usted cómo va a estar más relajado.”

Para la misa del caso el cura aplicó la sugerencia; y sí, se sintió muy bien.

Terminada la Misa, regresó a la sacristía, donde encontró una nota firmada por el obispo, que decía:

“Querido Padre Juan: La próxima vez, coloque unas gotas de vodka en el agua; no unas gotas de agua en el vodka

“Igualmente, me permito hacerle algunas observaciones para que no se repita lo de hoy:

“No hay necesidad de poner rodajas de limón en el borde al cáliz.

“Existen 10 mandamientos y no 20.

“Los apóstoles eran 12 y no 7… Y ninguno era enanito

“La primera carta de San Pablo fue pare los hebreos, no para ‘los ebrios’; y su segunda carta la dirigió a los romanos, no a la Ramona.

“El Padre Nuestro se debe rezar alzando las manos al cielo, y no haciendo la ola.

“La iniciativa de animar al público para cantar y bailar fue buena, pero hacer el trencito por toda la iglesia, no.

“La caseta al lado del altar es el confesionario, no el baño.”

Atte: El Obispo.

-o-o-o-

