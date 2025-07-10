Agent Accused of Embezzling Players’ Money – Acusan Agente de Malversar Dinero de Peloteros

Life is like a box of assorted chocolates… You never know what kind of filling you’re going to get… Mauricio Herrera.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: What baseball terms should not be translated, according to Spanish university professors?

The Answer: Professor Héctor Mujica, director of the National School of Journalism at the Central University of Venezuela (1958-1968), used to point out in his talks about sports journalism:

“Baseball is a sport developed in the United States, so some terms from that game in English should not be translated, because it would be ridiculous.

“For example, what is the translation of Yankees and Dodgers? The Spanish translations are not the same thing.” It’s also impossible to translate bullpen, dugout, clubhouse, backstop. And yes, manager, if translated as gerente would be a monumental joke. A gerente is the one who manages the team’s money; the manager manages the players.”

Carlos Mendoza and Miguel Cairo are managers, and they are far from being managers.

Venezuelan Accused by Players

A 50-year-old Venezuelan lawyer, identified as Yasser Méndez, who is a player agent and owner of baseball academies in Valencia, Venezuela; Villa Melia, Dominican Republic; and Cartagena, Colombia, is accused of mismanaging the money of at least two of his former clients.

The worst part is that, according to the accusation, Méndez dared to commit something very serious in this country by evading taxes for Johán Rojas, a 24-year-old Dominican outfielder, and Oswaldo Peraza, a 25-year-old Venezuelan infielder.

Now, Major League Baseball is investigating the lawyer’s activities, along with 12 other Latin Americans he represents: Freddy Peralta, Ariel Hernández, Francisco Morales, Rafael Marchán, Simón Muzziotti, Edwin Encarnación, Eloy Jiménez, Luis Severino, José Ureña, Marcos Diplan, Rafael Devers, and Dee Gordon.

Among other statements, they describe Méndez’s activities with Rojas as “deceitful” and say that with him alone, the amount investigated amounts to seven million 500 thousand dollars.

-o-o-o-

Someone desperate to reach 90 years of age is always someone who has already turned 89… Phyllis Diller.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Acusado de Malversar Millones de los Peloteros

La vida es como una caja de chocolatines surtidos… Nunca sabe uno qué clase de relleno te va a tocar… Mauricio Herrera.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: ¿Cuáles son los términos del beisbol que no deben traducirse, según académicos universitarios del castellano?

La Respuesta: El profesor Héctor Mujica, director de la Escuela Nacional de Periodismo de la Universidad Central de Venezuela (1958-1968), solía señalar en sus charlas acerca del periodismo deportivo:

“El beisbol es un deporte desarrollado, especialmente en Estados Unidos, por lo que algunos términos de ese juego en inglés, no deben traducirse, porque resultaría ridículo.

“Por ejemplo, ¿cuál es la traducción de Yankees y la de Dodgers. Esquivadores no es lo mismo. Tampoco es posible traducir bullpen, dugout, clubhouse backstop. Y si, se traduce mánager a gerente, es una cómica monumental. Gerente es quien maneja el dinero del equipo, el mánager maneja los peloteros”.

Carlos Mendoza y Miguel Cairo son mánagers, y están muy lejos de ser gerentes.

Venezolano Acusado por Peloteros

Un abogado venezolano de 50 años, identificado como Yasser Méndez, quien es agente de peloteros y propietario de academias de beisbol en Valencia, Venezuela; en Villa Melia, Dominicana; y en Cartagena, Colombia, es acusado de manejar mal el dinero de, por lo menos dos que fueron sus representados.

Lo peor, es que, según la acusación, Méndez se atrevió, a algo muy grave en este país, al evadir impuestos de Johán Rojas, outfieler dominicano de 24 años, y Oswaldo Peraza, infielder venezolano de 25 años.

Ahora Major League Baseball investiga las actividades del abogado, con otros 12 latinoamericanos que él representa: Freddy Peralta, Ariel Hernández, Francisco Morales, Rafael Marchán, Simón Muzziotti, Edwin Encarnación, Eloy Jiménez, Luis Severino, José Ureña, Marcos Diplan, Rafael Devers y Dee Gordon.

Entre otras afirmaciones, califican las actividades de Méndez ante Rojas como “engañosas” y dicen que solamente con él, el dinero investigado llega a siete millones 500 mil dólares.

-o-o-o-

Alguien desesperado por llegar a los 90 años de edad es siempre quien ya cumplió los 89… Phyllis Diller.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5