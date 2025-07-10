Schlittler’s First Showing In The Show

Image Credit: Roberto Carlo/Baseball Ahora

BRONX, NY — When a rookie graces the mound for the first time in his Major League career, there is usually a different feel in the ballpark.

One of excitement, nervousness, and everything in between—not knowing what’s to come.

Add in the elements of Yankee Stadium, fans of the pinstripes and pressure under the bright lights. Those factors have shown to impact and alter the minds of countless rookie hurlers before.

Yet, it had no burden on Yankees’ Cam Schlittler, a 24-year-old right-hander out of Northeastern University, who made his MLB debut Wednesday night in the Bronx vs. the Mariners.

Impressing many in his 5.1 inning outing of three-run ball, Schlittler, selected by the Yankees in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB Draft with the 220th overall pick, struck out seven Mariners, including MLB’s current home run leader on the 2025 season, Cal Raleigh, twice—for his first career K and final K of the night.

With his seven punchouts, the six-six, 225 lb native of Walpole, Massachusetts, became the first Yankee rookie to mark seven strikeouts in his MLB debut since left-hander Jordan Montgomery did so on April 12, 2017 vs. the Rays.

“Just excited to see him (Schlittler) go out there and do his thing,” stated New York manager Aaron Boone after the 9-6 Wednesday win. “See how somebody reacts. It’s Yankee Stadium, you’re on the mound, you’re throwing the first pitch. Like there’s a lot to deal with, there’s a lot that goes on there.”

Despite his productivity on the bump, Schlittler’s two major mistakes came on missing his location with his slider and four-seam fastball, respectively—where in each scenario, a Seattle bat connected to leave the yard for a solo home run.

First, J.P Crawford in the top of the third (344 feet), and then, Jorge Polanco in the visiting frame of the fourth (417 feet). Common mishaps for a rookie pitcher especially during their first big league start.

Above all, he put the Yankees’ offense in a position to stack up runs (9) while limiting the traffic on the bases. Four hits and two walks allowed on 75 pitches, 52 for strikes to pick up his first MLB victory in his first showing in the show.

“It’s been my goal my whole life,” said Schlittler of making his debut at Yankee Stadium with his girlfriend, family, and friends in attendance.

“It’s a dream obviously, even before getting drafted, the goal is to play professional ball and definitely want to be a Yankee, so it’s a dream come true.”

