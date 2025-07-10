2025 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard to feature ABS Challenge, Hank Aaron tribute, two-way mics, and return to regular season uniforms

Image Credit: MLB

Ceremonial First Pitch to be Thrown by Former Braves Stars Chipper Jones, Andruw Jones and Andrés Galarraga

Major League Baseball will showcase a series of features to celebrate baseball and its best players, honor one of the game’s all-time greats, utilize new in-game technology, return to a fan favorite tradition, and more during the 2025 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, on Tuesday, July 15th.

AUTOMATED BALLS & STRIKES: The 95th MLB All-Star Game will mark the first time that the event will feature the use of the Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) Challenge System, powered by league partner T-Mobile’s 5G network. The latest implementation of the ABS Challenge System at the Midsummer Classic will follow successful testing at the Major League level during 2025 Spring Training. The All-Star Game will feature the same rules as Spring Training, with each team starting the game with two challenges apiece, correct challenges being retained, and challenges only coming from the pitcher, catcher or hitter without any assistance from the dugout. A challenge occurs when the player taps his cap or helmet to alert the umpire and initiate the challenge. MLB has been testing ABS at levels of Minor League Baseball since the 2021 season and ABS Challenge has been tested in the Minors since 2022.

HANK AARON TRIBUTE: MLB will pay tribute to the legendary Hank Aaron with a special presentation taking place on July 15th (7/15) to commemorate Aaron’s 715th home run. On April 8, 1974 at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, Aaron passed Babe Ruth to become MLB’s all-time home run leader at the time. The tribute, which will air live on FOX, will recreate the moment through the use of projection mapping and custom pyrotechnics in the ballpark at the end of the sixth inning or later, depending on lighting.

TWO-WAY MICS: Some of MLB’s top stars will wear a two-way mic at certain points in the game, allowing them to have a conversation while they are in the field during the game with Joe Davis and John Smoltz in the FOX Sports booth. An in-game conversation with broadcasters during the competition is a unique feature to MLB and first used in the All-Star Game in 2018. All-Stars participating in wearing the two-way mics will be announced prior to the game on MLB’s social media accounts.

ALL-STAR UNIFORMS: After several years of wearing specially designed uniforms for the All-Star Game, the event will return to tradition with the All-Stars playing in their regular season uniforms during the Midsummer Classic. Back by popular demand, the league instituted the change following fan feedback in returning to tradition. The teams will wear special All-Star caps from New Era that include two stars on the crown and an All-Star Game logo patch on the right side. Special edition caps for the All-Star Game have been worn since 2014.

STAND UP TO CANCER MOMENT: Another All-Star Game tradition returns when MLB teams up with its long-time partners, Stand Up To Cancer and Mastercard, for its annual placard moment at the end of the fourth inning. Introduced in 2011, the heartfelt Midsummer Classic moment will include players, coaches, umpires, broadcasters and fans standing and holding up a placard with a motivational phrase or the name of someone close to them who has been affected by cancer.

CEREMONIAL FIRST PITCH: Prior to the Midsummer Classic, former Braves stars Chipper Jones, Andruw Jones and Andrés Galarraga will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. All three players were All-Stars for the Braves the last time Atlanta hosted the All-Star Game in 2000. Chipper Jones is an eight-time All-Star, a member of the 1995 World Series champion Braves team, the 1999 NL MVP and a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame. Andruw Jones is a five-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove center fielder, who achieved all of those accolades with the Braves. Galarraga is a five-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove first baseman.

Boys & Girls Clubs Game Ball Delivery: Following the first pitch, Eva J., Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s 2025-26 Southeast Youth of the Year from Boys & Girls Club of North Central Georgia, will deliver the game ball to the mound. Eva is a student at Spelman College.

MLB All-Star Week includes the MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard (July 15th); Gatorade All-Star Workout Day featuring the T-Mobile Home Run Derby (July 14th); All-Star Saturday featuring the All-Star Futures Game and the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game presented by Geico (July 12th); the MLB Draft presented by Nike (July 13th-14th); the HBCU Swingman Classic presented by T-Mobile (July 11th); and Capital One All-Star Village (July 12th-15th). The 95thMidsummer Classic will be televised nationally by FOX Sports; in Canada by Rogers Sportsnet and TDA Sports; and worldwide by partners in more than 200 countries. FOX Deportes will provide Spanish-language coverage in the United States. ESPN Radio will provide exclusive national radio coverage of the All-Star Game, while Univision will provide Spanish-language coverage on radio. MLB Network and MLB.com will also provide comprehensive All-Star Week coverage. For more information about MLB All-Star Week, including ticket information and updates, please visit allstargame.com and follow @MLB on social media.

