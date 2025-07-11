Expensive Tickets for the All-Star Game – Costosos Boletos para Juego de Estrellas

The first time I went to play as a visitor in New York, I was afraid to leave my hotel room… Later, when I was a Yankee, I was afraid to even stay in my room… Jim (Catfish) Hunter, in 1975.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The 25-year-old from Zulia, Kenedy Corona, who was Venezuela’s 502nd big leaguer with the Astros, is also the 23,533rd player to reach that level in the 155 years of Major League Baseball…

** Isaac Paredes, from Hermosillo, Mexico, 26, who is having such a good season that he leads all third basemen in almost all majors, has been added to the American League roster for the 95th All-Star Game, on Tuesday, in Atlanta, at eight o’clock at night…

** Wow!! The cheapest ticket for that game costs $269. The most expensive, wow!! $4,464…

** The Astros are the American League team with the most players in the All-Star Games since 2017; 37 have been selected…

When you’re new to a team, to introduce yourself to your teammates, the best way to do it is to play well. They’ll adore you… Huston Street.

There are two ways to live happily: One is to believe in everything. The other is to believe in nothing… Both relieve you from having to think… Emboos T. Russo.

** Dominicans Jeremy Peña and José Ramírez will not appear in the All-Star Game due to health reasons…

** The Yankees designated for assignment none other than two-time Batting Champion infielder DJ LeMahieu, 37…

** The Blue Jays won ten consecutive games until Adrian Houser of the White Sox pitched seven very solid innings, for a 2-1 score. It was Houser’s third straight win, and he now has a 5-2 record…

** Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, 26, entered this weekend with 36 home runs, a .265 batting average, and 76 RBIs. You’re doing well, boy, you’re doing well!…

Religion is the only thing that keeps the poor from attacking the rich… Napoleon Bonaparte.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Casi $2,550 por Boleto para Juego de Estrellas

La primera vez que fui a jugar de visitante a Nueva York, tenía miedo de salir de la habitación del hotel… Después, cuando era de los Yankees, ya tenía miedo hasta de quedarme en mi habitación... Jim (Catfish) Hunter, en 1975.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – El zuliano Kenedy Corona, de 25 años, quien ha sido el bigleaguer 502 de Venezuela, con los Astros, también es pelotero el 23 mil 533 que ha alcanzado tal altura en los 155 años que van de Grandes Ligas…

** El mexicano, de Hermosillo, Isaac Paredes, de 26 años, quien está en tan buena temporada, que es líder de todos los terceras bases, en casi la totalidad de las especialidades, ha sido incorporado al roster de la Liga Americana para El Juego de Estrellas número 95, el martes, en Atlanta, a las ocho de la noche…

** ¡¡Asómbrate !! El boleto más barato para ese juego, cuesta 269 dólares. El más costoso, ¡¡uff!!, 4,464 dólares…

** Son los Astros el equipo de la Liga Americana con más jugadores en los Juegos de Estrellas desde 2017, van 37…

Cuando llegas nuevo a un equipo, para presentarte ante los compañeros, la mejor fórmula es jugar bien. Te adorarán… Huston Street.

Hay dos fórmulas para vivir felizmente: Una es creer en todo. La otra, no creer en nada… Ambas alivian a uno de tener que pensar… Emboos T. Russo.

** Los dominicanos, Jéremy Peña y José Ramírez no aparecerán en El Juego de Estrellas, por motivos de salud…

** Los Yankees designaron para asignación, nada menos que al dos veces Campeón de Bateo, el infielder, DJ LeMahieu, de 37 años…

** Diez juegos consecutivos ganaron los Blue Jays, hasta que Adrian Houser, de los Medias Blancas, lanzó siete innings muy sólidos, para pizarra de 2-1. Fue la tercera victoria e fila de Houser, quien ahora tiene récord de 5-2…

** El catcher de los Marineros, Cal Raleigh, de 26 años, llegó a este fin de semana con 36 jonrones, promedio al bate de .265 y 76 carreras impulsadas. ¡Vas bien, muchacho, vas bien!…

La religión es lo único que mantiene a los pobres lejos de agredir a los ricos… Napoleón Bonaparte.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

