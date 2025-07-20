He’s Carsten Charles Sabathia, but Call Him CC – Su Nombre es Carsten Charles, pero se Hace Llamar CC

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – CC Sabathia, who will be inducted into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame next Sunday, was imposing on the mound and a terrific left-handed pitcher. I enjoyed seeing him pitch throughout his career, from 2001 to 2019, especially during his time with the Yankees, from 2009 to 2019.

Sabathia is six feet six inches tall, 1.98 meters, and weighs 300 pounds. When he stood on the pitching plate, the tallest spot on the mound, he added 10 inches to his height, so he looked like a seven-foot-four monster up there. And when he lifted his right leg toward home plate to pitch, I rejoiced and thanked God for not having to stand there at home plate, trying to hit his pitches.

Sabathia’s Birthday

By the way, CC will turn 45 tomorrow, Monday.

And why the CC?

Well, his given name is Carsten Charles. But when the Indians signed him in 1998, he thought those names would be difficult for reporters, so he decided to call him simply CC.

He had been a star among college players in baseball, basketball, and football. But he always thought that if he was going to play professionally, it would be baseball. As a signing bonus, the Indians gave him $1.3 million, and he played three years in the reserve team before being called up to Cleveland.

Only 17 With 3,000 or More Ks

During his 19 years in the majors, he became the 17th pitcher with 3,000 or more strikeouts, 3,093 in 3,577.1 innings, and earned a salary of $260,357,142. He was elected to the Hall of Fame on his first try, with 86.8% of the vote, 342 of 394.

He won 251 games against 161 losses, with a 3.74 ERA, and appeared in the All-Star Game six times.

Between his time with the Indians and Yankees, he spent part of a season with the Brewers. He made a significant impact on all three organizations.

CC’s Smile

Sunday the 27th will be a good day for CC to show off his bright smile, which has always revealed a cheerful set of teeth, conveying optimism.

Sabathia was a powerful fastball pitcher and a spectacular figure on the mound, comparable to very few. The only similarity has been right-hander Bob Gibson, who pitched for 17 years, solely with the Cardinals, from 1959 to 1975.

The Mound Was Lowered

Gibson was the main reason for the lowering of the mound after the 1968 season, because he finished with a 1.12 ERA, which remains the record. Seven other pitchers finished with an ERA under 2.00. Gibson achieved 13 wins and nine shutouts and won that year, 22 games against nine losses. He also won two more in the World Series, against the Tigers, but lost the seventh, to Mike Lolich.

Sandy Koufax, another of the great pitchers of that era, said at the time:

“I can understand how Gibson won 22 games and achieved a 1.12 ERA, but what I don’t understand is how he lost nine times.”

Since 1969, the mounds have been raised 10 inches, instead of the 15 inches that were in effect until 1968.

His Three Teams

Sabathia was born in Vallejo, a beautiful city in southwestern California, now home to 130,000 residents. He graduated from high school there and was signed by the Indians.

CC says: “Cleveland is very special to me because that’s where I grew up. It holds a very large place in my heart… In Milwaukee, I pitched the final three months of the 2008 season. They say I became a legend with only 17 starts. Since July, I posted a record of 11-2, 1.65 ERA, seven complete games, and three shutouts, which helped the Brewers reach the postseason for the first time in 26 years…

I signed with the Yankees as a free agent before the 2009 season, and that same year I helped them win the World Series, which I believe influenced their vote for me in the Hall of Fame. The impact New York had on me, I can’t describe it; I can’t find the words.”

Next week: Ichiro Suzuki, the greatest Japanese player in the history of the Major Leagues.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Su Nombre es Carsten Charles, pero se hace llamar CC, para

Ayudar a los Reporteros

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – CC Sabathia, a quien vamos a elevar al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown el próximo domingo, era imponente en la lomita, además de estupendo lanzador zurdo. Lo disfruté durante toda su carrera, 2001-2019, especialmente en sus días con los Yankees, 2009-2019.

Mide Sabathia, seis pies seis pulgadas, un metro 98, y pesa 300 libras, 136 kilos. Cuando estaba sobre la goma de lanzar, lo más alto de la lomita, a su estatura se agregaban 10 pulgadas, por lo que parecía un monstruo de siete pies cuatro pulgadas allá arriba.

Y cuando levantaba la pierna derecha hacia home para impulsarse, yo me alegraba y agradecía a Papa Dios, por no tener que pararme ahí en el home, con la idea de batearle.

Cumpleaños de Sabathia

Por cierto, mañana lunes cumplirá CC sus 45 años.

¿Y por qué eso de CC?

Pues, su nombre de pila es Carsten Charles. Pero, cuando en 1998, lo firmaron los Indios, pensó que esos nombres iban a ser una dificultad para los reporteros, por lo que dispuso que lo llamaran simplemente CC.

Había sido estrella entre los estudiantes, en beisbol, basquetbol y fútbol americano. Pero siempre pensó que si iba a jugar profesionalmente, sería beisbol. Como bono por la firma, le dieron los Indios un millón 300 mil dólares, jugó tres años en las sucursales, antes de ser subido a Cleveland.

Solo 17 con 3,000 o más Ks

Durante sus 19 años en las Mayores, se convirtió en el pitcher 17 con tres mil, o más, strikeouts, 3.093 en 3.577.1 innings; y acumuló honorarios por 260 millones 357 mil 142 dólares. Fue elegido para El Hall de la Fama, en su primera oportunidad, con el 86.8% de los votos, 342 de 394.

Ganó 251 juegos frente a 161 derrotas, con efectividad de 3.74 y seis veces apareció en El Juego de Estrellas.

Entre sus épocas con Indios y Yankees, estuvo parte de una temporada con los Cerveceros. Causó gran impacto en las tres organizaciones.

La Sonrisa de CC

El domingo 27 será un buen día para que CC exhiba su brillante sonrisa, la cual ha dejado ver siempre una alegre dentadura, que transmite optimismo.

Sabathia fue un lanzador de recta poderosa y espectacular figura sobre la lomita, comparable a muy pocos. El único parecido ha sido el derecho Bob Gibson, quien lanzó 17 años, solamente con los Cardenales, desde 1959 a 1975.

Bajaron la Lomita

Gibson fue principal motivo para que le quitaran altura a la lomita después de la temporada de 1968, porque terminó con efectividad de 1.12, lo que sigue siendo el récord. Y otros siete pitchers terminaron con efectividad bajo 2.00. Gibson logró 13 victorias de nueve ceros y ganó ese año, 22 juegos frente a nueve derrotas. Además ganó dos más en la Serie Mundial, frente a los Tigres, pero perdió el séptimo, frente a Mike Lolich.

Sandy Koufax, otro de los grandes lanzadores de aquella época, dijo entonces:

“Puedo explicarme cómo Gibson ganó 22 juegos y que dejara esa efectividad de 1.12, pero lo que no entiendo es cómo perdió nueve veces”.

Desde 1969, las lomitas se elevan a 10 pulgadas, en vez de las 15 que rigieron hasta 1968.

Sus Tres Equipos

Sabathia nació en Vallejo, preciosa ciudad, ubicada al sur-oeste de California, hoy con 130 mil habitantes. Allí se graduó y fue donde lo firmaron los Indios.

Dice CC: “Cleveland es muy especial para mí, porque ahí crecí. Tiene un sitio muy amplio en mi corazón… En Milwaukee lancé los tres meses finales de la temporada de 2008. Opinan que me convertí en leyenda solamente con 17 aperturas. Desde julio, logré récord de 11-2, 1.65, siete juegos completos y tres blanqueadas, lo que ayudó a los Cerveceros a entrar en la postemporada, por primera vez en 26 años…

Con los Yankees firmé como agente libre, antes de la campaña de 2009 y ese mismo año los ayudé a ganar la Serie Mundial, lo que creo influyó para que votaran por mí para el Hall de la Fama. El impacto que me causó Nueva York, no puedo describirlo, no tengo las palabras”.

La próxima semana: Ichiro Suzuki, el mejor japonés en la historia de la Grandes Ligas.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

