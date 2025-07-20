Celebrating No. 5 The Wright Way

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — As someone who has grown up and never left New York, there are countless moments I could look back on to highlight the legendary career of David Wright in orange and blue. Just like all New Yorkers invested in the baseball landscape across the Tri-state area.

To name a few of Wright’s storybook moments we all remember:

-A two-run home run in Game 3 of the 2015 World Series

-A solo home run in his first at-bat upon returning from a four-month span of rehabilitation (August 24th, 2015)

-A walk-off single off of Mariano Rivera in May of 2006, Subway Series at Shea Stadium

-An unreal barehanded catch in August of 2005

Not only did he begin and end his career in the same uniform in one of the most difficult sports markets to play in, where the fans love you one day and hate you the next.

Not only did he give it his all each time he stepped on the diamond, embodying his love and passion for the game while representing the New York Mets to the fullest of his capabilities, despite injuries taking physical tolls on him.

But also, and more importantly to ‘The Captain,’ now a father of three, with his wife, Molly, is the impact the 42-year-old left on his peers, those coming after him, and the fans.

That impact filled with unwavering love, respect and support in which he continues to dish out and provide to this day was returned back to Wright Saturday afternoon at Citi Field, as the Mets honored him by retiring his No. 5 and inducting him into the organization’s Hall of Fame.

Becoming the eighth player in franchise history to have his uniform number hang from the rafters of Citi Field, Wright delivered a heartfelt speech to Saturday’s crowd of 42,605, alongside his loved ones and a tremendous amount of former teammates and coaches, including Willie Randolph, Terry Collins, José Reyes, Daniel Murphy, Josh Satin, Cliff Floyd, Michael Cuddyer, among several others.

“Now whether or not I earned this love, and this respect can be debated,” Wright aired to the joyful crowd during his speech with tears in his eyes. “I never accomplished my goal of bringing a World Series back to Queens, but I promise you, I gave it everything I had and wanted it just as badly as you did.”

Owners of the Mets, Steve and Alex Cohen, as well as manager Carlos Mendoza were in attendance and stationed on the field for Wright’s festivities, sharing No. 5’s moment together before first pitch.

To close out his speech, Wright launched into the microphone, “Thank you so much for allowing me to live out my dream in front of you each night. I love you so much and Let’s Go Mets!”

