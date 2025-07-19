Reds’ Emilio Pagán on ninth inning save vs. Mets: ‘I fell in love with this game for moments like that’

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — You learn a lot about an athlete when their back is against the wall.

Cincinnati’s closer Emilio Pagán saw himself in a ninth inning jam of Saturday’s matchup vs. the Mets at Citi Field, as the Reds were up 5-2 with three outs to go, surrendering a lead-off single to Luis Torrens and a walk to Brandon Nimmo.

A golden opportunity for New York to potentially tie the game on one swing of the bat, or at least minimize their three-run deficit and keep the rally going.

Add in, the Mets’ top three hitters slated to step up to the plate in Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto and Pete Alonso with base-runners on first and second.

Some pitchers would quickly unravel in such a spot—on the road in front of a sold-out crowd of 42,605, against the top tier of hitters across Major League Baseball—but for the Puerto Rican right-hander, it was just another day at the office.

“I fell in love with this game for moments like that,” Pagán said of the emotion-filled ninth inning. “I enjoyed every second of that, I’m sure Reds fans didn’t.”

Already logging eight pitches before his battle with Lindor, Pagán was able to work his way past the 2024 National League LatinoMVP—a teammate of his in the 2017 and 2023 World Baseball Classic—on a hard-hit groundball to Reds first baseman Spencer Steer, who successfully completed the force out at second.

Then came Soto, the 26-year-old Dominican star slugger and 2024 American League LatinoMVP. After going toe-to-toe for the first six pitches of the at-bat, Soto appeared to get the best of Pagán on a 3-2, 98-MPH cutter, ripping a laser down the right field line which just missed the foul pole by a few inches.

So close, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza decided to challenge the call on if it was fair or foul, though many believe it was a baseball version of ‘icing the kicker’ in the NFL.

Another obstacle for Pagán to hurdle through, and that he did, retiring Soto on a check swing the next pitch, a 89-MPH cutter.

On what impressed him the most in Pagan’s showdown with Soto, including the foul ball, Reds manager Terry Francona, stated with a laugh, “That the ball went foul. Because I was helping it go foul, believe me.”

Soon after, the nine-year MLB closer delivered a 1-1, 96-MPH four-seam fastball to Alonso who flew out to right fielder Jake Fraley, escaping the jam and securing the save, his 21st of the season—a new career-high.

And in all reality, his most impressive save of 2025.

His back against the wall in a hostile environment and Pagán was able to come through in the clutch while facing an elite Lindor-Soto-Alonso trio.

“I had a blast out there battling with arguably some of the best players on the planet,” he said after Saturday’s 5-2 win.

“I got a lot of respect for those guys. That was a fun battle.”

