Martinez Continued To Make Adjustments

FLUSHING, NY — Nick Martinez said his changeup put him in a rut at times Saturday afternoon at Citi Field opposing a tough Mets lineup. The Reds’ right-hander adjusted fastballs and cutters to Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto and Pete Alonso.

Good enough for Martinez who gave manager Terry Francona five innings, six hits, five strikeouts, two walks. Two runs included a lead-off solo homer to Brett Baty in the second inning.

“I was aggressive there but he got hold of a cutter,” Martinez (8-9) said about the home run ball. He got the win as the Mets lost 5-2, their second straight after the All-Star break. The Reds are in a National League Wild Card hunt and Martinez with his array of pitches is a key component to their rotation.

And as the first half of their season concluded it has been the Reds as a surprise team in the NL Central. Now 52-47 after their latest win, 7-½ games behind the Brewers and 1-½ in position for a third NL Wild Card spot.

“It’s huge, it’s obviously a playoff bound team, a really good ballclub,” said Martinez about the Mets. “It shows who we are and what we mean. We’re trying to make a run ourselves and to start the second half with two big wins is a very good way to show the league.”

Because Martinez worked hard during the offseason, a changeup that has almost been perfect, the Reds have slotted him in the rotation, occasionally he will come out of the pen. However, the starts have mostly been efficient and Francona has no intention of moving him from his slot.

The Mets fought as they always do in the late innings. After Martinez was lifted Francona went to the pen. Martinez threw 90 pitches, in terms of innings and keeping the Reds afloat that was efficient.

Said Francona, “Nick gave us what we needed. The whole last three innings, we walked guys, which is never advantageous. But we bent and never broke.”

Martinez, though, with New York City roots as an Atlantic 10 Conference All-Star pitcher with Fordham University, was taking in the pre-game ceremonies for David Wright, the former Mets captain who had his No. 5 retired to the rafters.

“The atmosphere was great for Wright,” he said. “He (Wright) was always someone fun to watch. Never got to face him, obviously one of the legends of baseball.”

Had Wright been facing Martinez, perhaps a changeup would have come. Different times and years later Wright was watching from a suite joined with family and friends. Regardless, Martinez has had that up and down of a season on the mound.

The highlight was two weeks ago. Martinez earned the 8-1 win against the Padres and carried a no-hitter into the 9th inning before allowing a double to the second batter. It was the longest outing of his career as he threw 111 pitches.

“Work, I just try to be aggressive in the zone,” he said. “Make adjustments as I go, something I make with a game of adjustments.”

Martinez has been holding batters at the top of the order, (1, 2, 3) to a (.211/262/.385) slash line with nine walks and that part of opposing batting borders reached safely just 45 times. Lindor went down swinging on a curve and Soto looking on a nasty sinker in the first inning to set a tone.

“The Mets, they’re a playoff team,” he said. “They do a lot of damage in the zone. They do a good job doing damage in the zone.” But to Martinez, this second half is about a push for the Reds and a postseason run. He likes their chances.

“We’re a good ballclub,” he said. “It shows who we are and trying to make a run ourselves.”

IT WAS ALL WRIGHT: Reflections here about David Wright. I will always reflect on his attitude and why he was designated a Mets captain. Saturday he was honored as the eighth Mets player to have his number retired in franchise history. Number 5 hangs from the rafters at Citi Field.

I go back to his final game, September 29, 2018 at Citi Field. Wright held back tears. He was always courteous to the media and from this perspective never had Wright deny time after a win or loss.

It’s never easy approaching players on the field, in the postgame clubhouse, though Wright was always right with patience and the answers about Mets teams he played for. And then that final game, his lasting moments with the media as the career concluded.

A handshake to me and colleagues by the exit entrance of the Mets clubhouse. A thank you personally for being fair and objective. A smile and continue the good work covering Mets baseball.

Today, unheard of. A handshake and thank you from an All-Star with a career cut short because of injuries. He got his honor Saturday before a sold-out crowd and a contingent of Mets alumni of teammates.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and columnist at LatinoSports.com – X: @Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

