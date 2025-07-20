After 8-7 Win Over LA, Brewers Look For Sweep

Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Dodgers were 2-8 in their last ten games, entering Saturday’s contest but remained in first place in the NL West, 4.5 games ahead of the Padres.

LA’s Emmet Sheehan, 1-0, 2.03 ERA, making his third start of the season, only had 13 strikeouts in 13.1 innings under his belt after returning from right elbow surgery coming into the matchup while ace, and 2024 NL LatinoMVP Pitcher of the Year, Freddy Peralta, Moca, Dominican Republic, stood at 11-4, 2.66 ERA, 111.2 IP, with 118 strikeouts, got the nod for Milwaukee.

After a nine-pitch, 1-2-3 first inning, Sheehan lost his command as he gave up a lead-off triple to Blake Perkins, a run-scoring single to Joey Ortiz, a two-run double to William Contreras, Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, and a sacrifice fly—giving the Brewers a 4-0 lead after three innings.

Well, there must have been something in the air because after dominating LA for his first two innings, Peralta gave up a lead-off walk to Miguel Rojas, Los Teques, Venezuela, and then a 448-foot monster moon shot into the centerfield pavilion by Shohei Ohtani.

Then to follow, a single by Will Smith, a walk to Freddie Freeman, and then a shot into the right-center field gap by Teoscar Hernández, Cotui, Dominican Republic, to score one run, and a wild pitch to score Freeman with the tying run.

But Sheehan wasn’t finished yet, as he gave up a fourth-inning 336-foot leadoff home run to Isaac Collins to give Milwaukee a 5-4 lead. Sheehan was removed with a line of three innings pitched, seven hits, five runs, all earned, and one home run, as Peralta was done after five innings, giving up four runs on five hits, including one home run.

The final score was 8-7, Brewers in front of a sellout crowd of 53,540. It was sellout number twenty for the Dodgers, with a sellout crowd of loyal fans watching their club lose its ninth game in their last eleven. And even though they were still doing the wave in the ninth inning, they have to go home tonight and wonder what the heck is wrong with their defending World Series champions, praying that they don’t get swept in Sunday’s finale.

