A Captain’s Legacy: David Wright’s No. 5 Retired in Emotional Queens Farewell

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — On Saturday, July 19, 2025, Citi Field witnessed a heartfelt tribute as the Mets retired David Wright’s iconic No. 5, cementing his indelible legacy with the franchise. Drew back from a career-ending spinal stenosis in 2018, Wright spent the afternoon surrounded by family, former teammates, and adoring fans. The ceremony took place just before the Mets’ matchup with the Cincinnati Reds a bittersweet stage, given the 5–2 defeat that followed.

At a press conference with the media ahead of the ceremony, Wright reflected on his journey, chuckling, “I went straight from the airport to the ballpark, and I couldn’t wait to see what number I was going to be. That spring I was 72, and I would have been perfectly happy with 72. But later on I found out that Charlie Samuels, the old equipment guy, gave me 5 because of Brooks Robinson and George Brett.”

A self-effacing moment that prefaced his heartfelt ballpark address: “I promise you, I gave it everything I had… I wanted it just as badly as you did… for that, I will always be thankful.”

Among the shining stars paying tribute was Francisco Lindor, whom Wright praised as “a leader, both on the field and in this clubhouse someone who carries our standards and our story forward.” Though Wright emphasized that the day belonged to No. 5, he made clear how much he believed in Lindor’s role in the team’s future.

The love wasn’t just from the podium. José Reyes, Wright’s partner on the left-side of the infield, offered an emotional testament to their bond in an interview with Latino Sports, stating, “Wright will always be family to me. He was a talented individual on the field, but an even better friend and human being off it.”

The on field honors were both poetic and touching: a gold-plated third base at the third base line for Wright to touch, followed by that iconic walk around the stadium in a Mets Hall of Fame jacket matching his son’s in size and symbolism .

Even a gentle sun shower during the number unveiling felt like a blessing from above. In the end, this ceremony was more than a retirement it was a homecoming.

The cheers, tears, and shoulder pats reaffirmed what fans have long known: David Wright, ‘The Captain,’ left a legacy that will echo through Shea Stadium and Citi Field for generations.

