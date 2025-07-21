Letters from The Beyond: From Sparky Anderson to AJ Hinch – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Sparky Anderson para AJ Hinch

My dear and much-celebrated AJ (Andrew Jay):

Can you imagine how happy I am to be able to celebrate the kind of season you’re having at the helm of the Detroit Tigers?

And you know very well that I know a thing or two about this subject, having managed the Reds for nine years and your same Tigers for 17.

Well, since November 2010, I’ve been in this Here and Now that you call The Beyond.

But let’s forget about Sparky, because it’s time to start the party now, because you have 59 wins and just 40 losses…

Gentlemen, that’s 19 games over .500!…

You’re comfortable, ahead of everyone in the Majors, and making your plans for the postseason.

You have a good 12 years of experience as a manager in the majors, with the Diamondbacks (two), Astros (five), and Tigers (in the fifth).

In my opinion, that—experience—is what a major league manager needs most, especially in this day and age. More than being a baseball sage.

Nowadays, any young man, even a young man, can earn a salary of forty million dollars or more per season, far above what his manager earns. How do you control the impulses and recklessness that create such a difference?

Well, with patience, with a lot of patience, and showing those guys that you know the game well enough to win at this level.

You, dear Hinch, at 51 youthful years of age, have proven you can successfully manage the robust egos of the times. And they have reason to be egotistical: They have very special baseball skills, they are very young, and they are multimillionaires.

With so many advantages in mind, I hope they do have an exaggerated ego, because if not, they could go completely crazy.

My friend Hinch: I didn’t have to deal with that, since I managed until 1995 and the superstar Reds until 1978. Imagine that Tany Pérez earned $390,000; Pete Rose, $375,000; Mario Soto, $295,000; Johnny Bench, $275,000; Tom Seaver, $225,000; David Concepción, $200,000; George Foster, $166,000; and Cesarín Jerónimo, $100,000.

Rookies now earn $780,000 per season, minimum salary. And they get over $5 million in bonuses, just for signing.

My beloved Hinch, keep the wins coming.

Hugs…

Sparky.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Sparky Anderson para AJ Hinch, Mgr. de Detroit

Mi apreciado y muy celebrado AJ (Andrew Jay):

¿Te imaginarás cuánta felicidad disfruto, al poder celebrarte la clase de temporada que llevas al frente de los Tigres de Detroit?

Y sabes bien que conozco algo de la materia, puesto que dirigí durante nueve años a los Rojos y 17 a tus mismos Tigres.

Bueno, desde noviembre del 2010, estoy en este Más Acá que ustedes llaman Más Allá.

Pero olvidemos al tal Sparky, porque se trata de poner la fiesta ya, porque tienes 59 victorias y apenas 40 derrotas…

¡Caballeros, eso es 19 juegos sore .500!…

Vas cómodo, adelante de todo el mundo en las Mayores, y haciendo tus planes para la postemporada.

Tienes una buena experiencia de 12 años como mánager en las Mayores, con Diamondbacks (dos), Astros (cinco) y Tigres (en el quinto).

En mi opinión, eso, experiencia, es lo que más necesita un mánager de Grandes Ligas, especialmente en esta época. Más que ser un sabio en beisbol.

Ahora cualquier muchacho, aún imberbe, puede tener sueldo de cuarenta o más millones de dólares por temporada, muy por encima de lo que cobra su mánager. ¿Cómo controlar los ímpetus e imprudencias que crea una diferencia como esa?

Pues, con paciencia, con mucha paciencia y demostrándoles a esos muchachos que uno sí conoce el beisbol como para ganar por estas alturas.

Tú, querido Hinch, a los 51 juveniles años de edad, has demostrado poder dirigir con éxito a los robustos egos de la época. Y ellos tienen motivos para ser ególatras: Poseen habilidades muy especiales para el beisbol, son muy jóvenes y multimillonarios en dólares.

Con tantas ventajas en la mente, ojalá que sí tengan un ego exagerado, porque si no, podrían volverse locos de bola.

Amigo Hinch: No tuve que luchar con eso, ya que dirigí hasta 1995 y a los súper estelares Rojos, hasta 1978. Imagínate que Tany Pérez, cobraba 390 mil dólares; Pete Rose, $375 mil; Mario Soto, $295 mil; Johnny Bench, $275 mil; Tom Seaver, $225 Mil; David Concepción, $200 mil; George Foster, $166 mil y Cesarín Jerónimo, $100 mil.

Los novatos ahora, cobran 780 mil dólares por temporada, sueldo mínimo. Y les dan hasta más de cinco millones de dólares como bono, solo por firmar.

Mi admirado Hinch, que sigan las victorias.

Abrazos…

Sparky.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.