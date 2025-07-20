From Dominican Roots to Queens Leadership: The Evolving Game of Starling Marte

Image Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — In a Mets clubhouse filled with young stars and high expectations, veteran outfielder Starling Marte continues to serve as a steadying presence and a quietly productive contributor.

At 36-years-old, the Dominican-born speedster is navigating the final year of his four-year deal with New York, continuing to deliver value on and off the field, even while managing persistent knee issues.

From Santo Domingo to the Show

Born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Marte’s path to Major League Baseball began when he signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates as a teenager in 2007. Originally signed as a shortstop, Marte transitioned to the outfield and quickly rose through the Pirates’ system.

He made an electrifying MLB debut on July 26, 2012, homering on the first pitch he saw. That moment kicked off a successful eight-season tenure in Pittsburgh, where he earned two Gold Glove Awards (2015, 2016) and established himself as a dynamic top-of-the-order bat.

Marte later had brief but impactful stops with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Miami Marlins, and Oakland Athletics before signing a four-year, $78 million contract with the New York Mets in December 2021.

Veteran Impact Beyond the Box Score

Beyond statistics, Marte’s value to the Mets lies in his leadership. Teammates have often credited him with mentoring young players and providing a calming influence during tense stretches. This year, he’s taken on an especially meaningful role in helping stars like fellow countryman Juan Soto adjust to the unique pressures of playing in New York.

“He’s been in every situation imaginable,” Mendoza said. “His professionalism, his routine, the way he talks to the younger guys—it’s everything you want in a veteran.”

With Cincinnati visiting Queens this weekend to face the New York Mets at Citi Field, Latino Sports had the opportunity to chat with Marte in his native language Spanish. Provided below is our Q&A transcribed. Enjoy!

MA: Melissa Aguirre — SM: Starling Marte

MA: Starling, I’m a Nike trainer, and I know music is essential for a good workout. Who are some artists on your workout playlist?

SM: Oh I’ve got Bad Bunny, Ozuna, I’ve got El Alfa. Listen I have a really long list but in the midst of an interview you forget (laughing). But I’ve got a lot of Myke Towers.

MA: Oh, Myke Towers just released a new album.

SM: You know whose album I like?

MA: Which? Who is the artist?

SM: Eladio Carrión (DON KBRN).

MA: Speaking of training, what’s an exercise you love, and one you hate?

SM: There aren’t really any I hate, you know? When the rhythm shifts and the weights get lighter, it can be tough, but maintaining yourself—that’s the key to a good life. We’re always working on our goals.

As the Mets aim for a late-season surge, Marte remains a vital figure—not just for his experience and play, but for the mentorship and cultural connection he brings to the clubhouse.

Whether through music, motivation, or muscle, his presence in the clubhouse continues to resonate beyond the box score and statistics.

