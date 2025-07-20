Brew Crew Completes Three-Game Sweep Of Dodgers

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — There is always the dread of a night game followed by an early start the following day. It means little sleep and usually no batting practice for either club. Those pre-game workouts give us a glimpse of who is working on what to improve their game. Who is working with a trainer, and who is just laughing and showing their confidence in where they are at in the season? So, yes, we don’t get to see that, but at least there’s no traffic in Los Angeles on a Sunday morning.

In the series finale, the Dodgers started future HOF southpaw Clayton Kershaw, 4-1 with a 3.38 ERA, and hope he can snap a horrific streak, including five consecutive losses at home and a 5-8 overall in the month of July. Yikes!

The Brewers countered with veteran left-hander José Quintana, Arjona, Colombia, 6-3, 3.28 ERA, in hopes he can get them their 10th win in a row and a sweep of the reigning World Series champs on their turf.

It was not a surprise to see Dave Roberts shake up his lineup by moving a struggling Mookie Betts into the leadoff spot ahead of Shohei Ohtani and Teoscar Hernández, Cotui, Dominican Republic, into the number three spot. Also in on the shuffle was Tommy Edman batting fifth, after going two for four with a home run last night that snapped a 0-29 streak, and Miguel Rojas, Los Teques, Venezuela, batting sixth after he also went two for four with a home run last night.

LA got on the board first when Andy Pages, Havana, Cuba, got the first hit off of Quintana, a double, and scored on a sac fly by Dalton Rushing. Then Betts singled and was followed by a rocket line drive home run into the Dodger bullpen by, of course, Shohei Ohtani, home run number 34 and RBI number 65, giving the Dodgers a 3-0 lead after three innings.

However, when things go wrong, they often happen in a particularly awful way. The Brewers scored three runs in the next inning due to the Dodgers’ poor defense. They would commit three errors behind Kershaw.

The Dodgers would regain the lead on a 413-foot drive to dead center field by Esteury Ruiz, Azua, Dominican Republic. But again, the Dodgers’ woes continued as the Brewers scored three off of LA’s weak bullpen to regain the lead 6-4 after six innings.

The Dodgers made it interesting in the bottom of the ninth inning when they scored one run and loaded the bases with two outs, with Betts coming up. He lined out to center field to end the game, 6-5 —giving the Brewers a three-game sweep in LA and extending their winning streak to 10 games and season sweep on LA—while leaving the Dodgers with another loss in what has been an awful month of July with five wins and now, nine losses.

“It’s frustrating, and I think that’s a word everyone uses when things aren’t going well,” said Roberts after Sunday’s loss. “But you also have to make your own breaks when things are tough. You can’t do things to sabotage yourself and today, specifically it was the defense. Giving extra bases, extra outs, that affects the starter and the bullpen.”

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports