Pitchers with Fastballs at 101 Miles Per Hour – Pitchers de Rectas a 101 Millas Por Hora

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send your full name and the town or city where you are.

My dear friend of many years, and famous journalist, Leonte Landino, made me famous on his YouTube show, Reyes del Diamante. We talked for two hours, solely about baseball, its history, and its Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

Leonte says we achieved “more than 150,000 social interactions, which represents, in modern terms, a high level of vitality.”

Thank you, Leonte. I feel like Madonna.

Luis C. Labrador G. from Puerto La Cruz comments on the absence of pitchers with 20 wins in a season and points out how celebrated are those who achieve 14 wins, which now is considered a feat. He asks about Cy Young and his way of life.

Dear friend Lucho: Young pitched in the Major Leagues for 22 years, until 1911, with a record of 511-315-2.63-18 saves. He pitched 7,356 innings, with a fastball, curveball, and changeup. He won 30 or more games five times, and 20 or more on 16 occasions.

Héctor Marcano from Adelaide, Australia, asks: “Why are the catches that outfielders make running forward, as the ball is about to fall, called ‘shoestring,’ or ‘shoelace.’ When was that term first used, and who made it?”

Dear friend Jeity: Eladio Secades published in his column in El Diario de la Marina that Cuban broadcaster Rafael Rubí was broadcasting a game in Havana, and outfielder Pedro (Perico) Formental, running very far forward, bent his body, and made a catch very close to the grass. Rubí said: “It looked like he was going to untie his shoelaces.” That’s how the story began.

Aludino Rodríguez D. from Mazatlán asks: “Which pitchers in recent years have thrown a fastball at over 100 miles per hour?”

Dear friend Dino: 101 miles per hour. The latest is Jacob Misiorowski, a 23-year-old right-hander of the Brewers. He’s thrown 52 in 29.1 innings. And since 2008, Hunter Greene, 141; Jacob deGrom, 54; Justin Verlander, 52; Yordano Ventura, 37; Jordan Hicks, 34; Noah Syndergaard, 31.

Thanks you to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet if you access with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

Los que Lanzan Rectas a 101 Millas por Hora

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Por favor, si me escribes, envía tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad donde estás.

Mi querido amigo de muchos años, y famoso periodista, Leonte Landino, me hizo famoso en su programa, vía You Tube, Reyes del Diamante. Hablamos durante dos horas, solamente acerca del beisbol, su historia y su Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown.

Dice Leonte que logramos “más de 150 mil interacciones sociales, lo que representa, en los términos modernos, un alto nivel de vitalidad”.

Gracias Leonte. Me siento como Madona.

Luis C. Labrador G. de Puerto La Cruz, comenta la ausencia de pitchers con 20 victorias en una temporada, y señala cómo les celebran a quienes logren 14, lo que consideran una hazaña. Pregunta por Cy Young y su sistema de vida.

Amigo Lucho: Young lanzó en Grandes Ligas, durante 22 años, hasta 1911, para récord de 511-315-2.63-18 salvados. Trabajó en 7,356.0 innings, con recta, curva y cambio. Cinco veces ganó 30 o más juegos y en 16 oportunidades, 20 o más.

Héctor Marcano, de Adelaide, Australia, pregunta: “¿Por qué a las atrapadas que los outfielders hacen corriendo hacia adelante, cuando la pelota está por caer, las llaman `Shoestring, shoelace o de cordón de zapato´. Cuándo se usó por primera vez ese término y quién lo hizo?” Amigo Jeity: Eladio Secades publicó en su columna, en El Diario de la Marina, que el narrador cubano, Rafael Rubí, transmitía en La Habana un juego y el outfielder Pedro (Perico) Formental, corriendo mucho hacia adelante, dobló el cuerpo y capturó muy cerca de la grama. Rubí dijo: “Parecía que se iba a desamarrar los cordones de los zapatos”. Así comenzó la historia. Aludino Rodríguez D. de Mazatlán, pregunta: “¿Cuáles son los lanzadores que en los últimos años han tirado la recta a más de cien millas por hora? Amigo Dino: A 101 millas. El último, Jacob Misiorowski, de los Cerveceros, de 23 años, derecho. Ha tirado 52 en 29.1 innings. Y desde 2008, Hunter Greene, 141; Jacob deGrom, 54; Justin Verlander, 52; Yordano Ventura, 37; Jordan Hicks, 34; Noah Syndergaard, 31.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si entras con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5